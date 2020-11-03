Stepping up for climate change at Ireland’s electricity grid operator

In March this year, a report emerged that managed to attract significant media and public attention, even in the midst of a global pandemic.

According to the report, which is the most complete analysis to date, the polar ice caps are melting six times faster than in the 1990s. Without rapid cuts to carbon emissions, the analysis indicates there could be a rise in sea levels that would leave 400 million people exposed to coastal flooding each year by the end of the century.

My own journey towards the realisation that global warming is a very real threat began after the birth of my grandchildren, which forced me to think about the world I’ll be leaving behind for them. Since then, I have immersed myself in the literature and it is clear that all the data and all the science are saying the same thing – we must act and we must act now. Otherwise, we lose the capacity to impact the future environment which is ultimately is the legacy that we will leave to the next generation.

This realisation has shaped me very deeply but it has also shaped the direction of my leadership of EirGrid Group, operators and developers of the island’s electricity grid, ever since I took on the role of Chief Executive in June 2018.

Last month, therefore, I was extremely proud to oversee the launch of the company’s new advertising campaign. The campaign features real people from across Ireland, including EirGrid staff, who are “stepping up” to tackle climate change and concludes by introducing the company’s new public-facing strapline: Delivering a Cleaner Energy Future.

EirGrid and climate action

People may not be all that familiar with EirGrid’s role in relation to climate change, but the company has a really important role to play in tackling this threat. We are already world-leaders when it comes to the amount of renewable electricity that we have worked so hard to facilitate on the power system.

But since last year, we have raised the bar on this considerably by committing ourselves to delivering one of the key objectives, among others, in the Government’s 2019 Climate Action Plan – namely to enable 70pc of Ireland’s electricity to come from renewable sources by 2030.

When you stop for a moment and think about this, 70pc of all electricity consumption by 2030 from renewable sources is an incredible ambition and, when achieved, another reason to stand proud as a small nation, but one which punches massively above its weight. In order to achieve this, we will need to strengthen the grid and make it more resilient, which means developing more grid infrastructure.

Scale of the task and engaging with local communities

Getting to 70pc renewable electricity by 2030 is no easy task. Renewable energy is harder to manage than conventional energy, which is why we need to make the grid more resilient in order to be able to carry this new green form of energy. For context, in 2019 we generated 36pc of Ireland’s electricity from renewable sources, not an insignificant amount by any means, certainly by world standards, but still far from the desired ambition of 70pc.

Although we are world-leaders in this area, we do not underestimate the scale of the challenge that lies ahead and so it is essential that we bring the public on this journey with us.

Awareness and understanding of our role

At EirGrid, we rely very heavily on the cooperation and support of local communities in carrying out our vital work, especially people in rural areas, such as farmers and landowners. Therefore, the onus is on us as a company to ensure that the people we approach and work with to build new infrastructure understand who we are, what we do, why we are doing it and the benefits for their community.

However, we've learnt in recent years that simply informing the public isn’t enough. If we want people to listen to a message as complex as ours, we have to appeal their hearts, not their minds. We want to inspire individuals and communities to support us on the journey towards 70pc renewables, which is an important step towards leaving behind a safe and habitable world for our children.

This is about you and I and what we can, together, deliver in terms of a new low carbon and sustainable society. Our new ad campaign is simply designed to get your attention, to appeal to you in a genuine and open manner to work with us in the interest of our nation and to seek to make a difference.

And we are always looking at new ways to improve our engagement with the public. This ad campaign is therefore only the first step in a concerted and unified series of initiatives that we'll be taking to communicate honestly and effectively with the people of Ireland about the need for a more resilient grid that can handle increasing amounts of renewable energy, and the important role that communities around Ireland play in supporting us in our work.

Real people in the campaign

Given this desire to communicate honestly with the public, we were delighted to feature real people, as opposed to actors, in our new campaign. One such person is beef and tillage farmer Enda Bracken from Co Offaly. Enda has hosted pylons and an overhead line on his land for over 30 years and said to us in the course of filming that the infrastructure is as much a part of the farm as he is at this stage. At EirGrid, we hugely value the cooperation of farmers like Enda who host grid infrastructure on their land and thereby contribute to both national and global efforts to fight climate change.

We were also delighted to feature Mia, a 12-year-old singer from Co Monaghan, who has recorded a moving new interpretation of the Police song "Message in a Bottle" which is the soundtrack to the new campaign. Mia represents the next generation who need us to make changes to protect their future.

The campaign also features a number of EirGrid’s own staff, including two of our engineers. We wanted to feature our own staff because we are, in the first instance, incredibly proud of what they do, but also to show that we are all “stepping up” to tackle climate change together.

EirGrid subsite

We know the public has more questions about EirGrid than can be answered in a short TV or radio ad. So we created a new subsite at eirgrid.ie, where you will find videos that answer key questions that we know communities have about the grid and its role in climate action.

Our Agricultural and Community Liaison Officers are also available to speak to people who have any questions about our work and I would encourage anyone who has additional questions to get in touch with them. You can find out how on the EirGrid website.

In this together

Everyone can help in the fight against climate change. At EirGrid, we’re strengthening the grid so that Ireland can use more renewable energy and to ensure you never have to worry about the availability of electricity and you have the assurance that such electricity will be greener than today. But we need the support of communities across Ireland to make this possible.

Together, we can start to make the changes necessary to put us on the right path.

