Spring savers! A sneak peek at what's in store for Lidl's Big Garden Event from March 16th

Whether you're a seasoned pro or a green-fingered beginner, getting your garden ready for spring after the cold winter can be a joyous experience.

Between March and April is the perfect time to begin spring gardening. The ground is starting to soften, the sun is beginning to shine, and there is more colour popping up from the ground. According to a recent study in the journal Cities, gardening on a frequent basis - at least two to three times a week - corresponded with great perceived health benefits. The research indicates that people who garden every day have wellbeing scores 6.6pc higher and stress levels 4.2pc lower than people who do not garden at all. So it’s a good thing that the Lidl Big Garden Event is right around the corner.

Expand Close English Geranium - €2.99 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp English Geranium - €2.99

From March 16th, the Lidl Big Garden Event will provide everything for all your horticultural needs. From a high-quality range of plants, flowers, shrubbery, and compost, to incredible garden furniture. The plants and flowers to add life and colour to your garden go on sale from Wednesday, March 16th, while Lidl’s middle aisle items, including garden furniture, are on sale from Monday, 21st March. It is the one-stop-shop for all your gardening needs.

And with the sale continuing throughout March, April and May with new products coming in each Monday and Thursday, you will have everything you need for a big back lawn, or even a window box.

But while planting and growing are relaxing and can leave your garden looking gorgeous, knowing where to start can be daunting. We look at some top tips that will help you make a big difference to your garden.

Plan your planting

Expand Close Giant Rhododendron - €14.99 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Giant Rhododendron - €14.99

Before you plant, mow, or cut a thing, you should sit down and plan how your garden is going to look. You don’t want to end up with plants that don’t look good together and might not even suit the growing conditions or light in your garden.

Figure out which types of flowers you want to grow, what plants work well together, and what colours will look good in your garden.

If you have a sunny, well-ventilated area, why not make a splash, and plant a large citrus tree (€24.99) from the Lidl Big Garden Event? These can be grown primarily indoors or grown in pots in a sunny, sheltered outdoor spot in summer and then brought inside for the winter. And with the proper feed, this citrus tree can be the centrepiece of your garden.

Expand Close Small Irish Flowering Heather - €1.99 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Small Irish Flowering Heather - €1.99

Or if you want to add a pop of colour, a Small Irish Flowering Heather (€1.99) or a Large Irish Flowering Heather (€2.99) can bring your garden to life. They are easy to blend into any type of garden. They even grow well in partial shade or full sun.

Choose an English Geranium (€2.99) from six different colours, including red and white. Or find a shady spot and plant a Giant Rhododendron (€14.99) to really show off.

Do a big spring clean!

Expand Close High Pressure Cleaner - €129.99 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp High Pressure Cleaner - €129.99

Your garden will likely need a spruce up, whether that’s simply mowing the lawn or removing weeds and other unsightly items from the space.

One idea is to use a High-Pressure Cleaner (€129.99) to clean down your dirty paving slabs or decking.

Transform your outdoor area into a place for relaxation and conversation by clearing up any messy tools, cushions, outdoor games, water pistols, lanterns, hammocks, or BBQs you have lying around. The multi-functional Garden Storage Bench (€119.99) or the large Garden Storage Box (€99.99) and smaller Garden Storage Box (€19.99) will not only keep everything in one place, but they will also add a stylish touch to your garden.

Choose the right compost

Expand Close Multipurpose Compost 40L - €2.99 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Multipurpose Compost 40L - €2.99

Once you know what colours and flower types will suit and grow well in your garden, you need to find the right compost for your needs.

Lidl’s Multi-Purpose Compost 40L (€2.99) is a great general use compost for most gardening needs. These include sowing seeds, bedding, hanging baskets, tubs, and containers.

Expand Close 6-pack of Spring Bedding including Pansies and Violas - €2.69 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 6-pack of Spring Bedding including Pansies and Violas - €2.69

Once you have your compost sorted, why not start bedding down early with 29 varieties of Summer Flowering Bulbs (€1.79)? Or a 6-pack of Spring Bedding including Pansies and Violas (€2.69). These will work well no matter where you plant them. You will be ready for a sunny, summer garden in no time.

Start your summer early

Expand Close Sunlounger - €89.99 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sunlounger - €89.99

If you’re planning on spending a lot of time in your garden this summer, either by yourself or with family and friends, now is the time to prepare.

From March 21st, Lidl has their Sunlounger (€89.99) on sale so you can relax, read a book, and take advantage of however much sun we can get!

And you can easily jazz up the backyard with an outdoor rug (€9.99). They are ideal for the garden, terrace, balcony, or camping. Made of waterproof fibres, they will happily survive a sudden Irish summertime downpour!

Do all of the above and your garden will be the envy of all your neighbours.

For even more high-quality garden items, check out the Lidl Big Garden Event starting March 16th. Click here and check in-store for more items to satisfy your green thumb

Sponsored by