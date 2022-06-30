“Sport is one of the easiest ways to make connections” – Republic of Ireland forward Rianna Jarrett

Having played with teams in England and the United States, Rianna Jarrett understands fully the power of sport when it comes to bringing people together from all walks of life.

At all levels, sport has an innate ability to create friendships that last a lifetime and provide lessons that stay with you just as long. Even for those of us who haven’t set foot on the training ground in a number of years, there aren’t many other aspects of life that can have the same effect.

If you were to move abroad, joining a local football team is often the best way for people to break the ice and find common ground with likeminded people. That’s certainly the case for Wexford native Rianna Jarrett, who has experienced it first hand.

Having impressed with the Wexford Youths, a move to Tennessee to play college football with the UT Martin Skyhawks in 2014 was too exciting an opportunity to turn down. The initial stages of a move like that can understandably seem daunting, but the 2019 Women's National League Player of the Year says playing a team sport made a tremendous difference to adjusting to life in a new country.

“I was quite… I wouldn’t say shy, but when I’m around new groups and new situations and not familiar with people I can be quite introverted, quite quiet and to myself until I’m comfortable,” Rianna says.

“I was fortunate enough that when I did go to the States that the first three weeks we were there, it was only the athletes that were in for pre-season that were on campus. I actually ended up staying with three of the girls on their sofa for the first night until we got the keys for the dorm because I was there a day earlier than they expected me.

“You’re straight into a team environment and you’re meeting 20 plus girls for the first time and there are other girls that are in a similar situation. It was a little bit daunting but it made it easier because you’re already meeting 20 people,” she says.

“If they dream it, they can get there”

As with every aspect of Irish society, football is always evolving. While Rianna’s Irish teammates are having fantastic success on the pitch with a World Cup place still strongly on the cards, she said the set-up is there to get the most out of players off the pitch as well.

“It’s a very open and welcoming group. from the staff to the players. Always there have been girls breaking into the senior set-up when they’re 16 and 17, and with having that variety of experience it’s not as daunting for the younger girls coming in anymore.

“When they come in, even if it’s their first camp or their second camp, there are girls that are of a similar age to them that they’ve either played with underage, or against,” she says.

The women’s game has experienced phenomenal growth over the past few years alone, and it is not something that has happened by chance. When asked about what the clear indicators are that show this level of development, she says that the increased level of publicity has opened up many doors for the women’s game.

“For us, I think it’s the publicity we’re getting as a team in the last two years has been fantastic. And obviously Gareth Maher (FAI Communications Manager) has done a lot in terms of that aspect and he has been the forerunner for the Women’s National Team for loads of things for us.

“The way the women’s game has gone now, there are household female names and it’s fantastic that girls can see these players week in, week out. Whether it’s on their TV, whether it’s going to Tallaght Stadium, going to the Women’s National League games.

“They can see from a young age that if they dream it, they can get there,” she says.

“Don’t be afraid to take a leap of faith”

It is quite easy to draw comparisons between life on a sports team and a standard nine-to-five. Both will come with targets to achieve and a list of expectations, but one of the core differences Rianna points to is how it removes a need to look for common ground.

“I think sport is a hell of a lot easier than your normal nine-to-five or your standard workplace. From a young age a lot of us have been playing sport; between sport and college is where a lot of us have found our closest friends.

“When you bring sport into the equation, even when you’re meeting new people you automatically have one common interest.

“In the beginning that can be a natural ice breaker, but obviously from a young age you learn to work in a team environment and how important it is to be a team player and to be selfless. The older you get, you come across people that, although their personalities may be completely different because you have that common interest you will naturally find it easier to bond,” she says.

This isn’t something exclusive to professional football, or even to the players themselves. Regardless of what level you are involved in or what your role involves, the natural inclusivity of a team sport is something that extends to every facet of the game.

“Whatever you’re interested in doing, whatever sport it is, whatever your interests are, don’t be afraid to take a leap of faith. There are loads of opportunities throughout the world, it doesn’t have to a professional level.

“Whether it’s you playing the sport, whether it’s you coaching the sport or whatever different aspects of sport. Once you’re involved in a sporting team, whether it’s on the staff or as a player, you’re naturally going to be around teammates and staff members that you gravitate towards.

“Like anything in life it’s about connections, and sport is one of the easiest ways to make connections,” she says.

