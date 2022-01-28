Smoke free living: How being a smoker affects your fitness levels

Working on your fitness levels will always require a great deal of dedication and focus, regardless of what is going on in your world. Having the commitment to put in the necessary effort is something many of us strive for, but it can be considerably more difficult when factoring in tobacco smoking.

The benefits attributed to maintaining your fitness levels are not always immediately obvious. Some point towards subtle improvements in overall mood and wellbeing, which in many ways are what you can hope to notice when quitting smoking.

If you are considering quitting, it's important to know that there is support available to help you on your journey.

When your body takes part in exercise, it greatly increases the demand for oxygen. Exercise can become slightly easier when lung function is operating as normal, as your body is equipped to deal with this increased demand.

Given the fact that smoking has such a negative impact on your lungs, it can also harm your ability to exercise. In short, it can make the already challenging task of maintaining your fitness levels more difficult than it already is!

Smoking can also increase your resting heart rate and blood pressure, as well as the risk of heart disease. These are all part of the reason why quitting is such an important decision to make, and you can learn about overcoming the challenges here.

Even if you are an active person and don’t think your lung health is being affected by smoking, this could simply mean you haven’t felt the impact yet. Years down the line when you get older, the impact of smoking on your lung health often becomes clearer than it had been before.

Regardless of how long you have been smoking, quitting is always the best thing you can do. The benefits can be felt in many different aspects of life, including maintaining your fitness levels.

How quitting can make a difference

It can be very easy to focus entirely on the negatives of smoking, but it’s always important to remember that quitting is one of the most powerful decisions you can make. Taking this positive step towards the betterment of your overall health is testament to your ability to also maintain your fitness levels.

Quitting can motivate you to become more conscious about your fitness levels, and exercise can be a valuable outlet whilst going through the process. There will likely be days where you doubt your original reasons for quitting, but some people might find exercising will help burn off that steam and give you a much-needed shift of energy and focus.

Nicotine cravings are an incredibly common experience for people, so think of exercise as a possible way to make them easier to live with!

Regardless of how long you have been smoking, the benefits of quitting can be felt surprisingly quickly. Lung capacity improves within a matter of months, which can make a considerable difference with daily activities such as climbing the stairs or going for a walk.

Just like with exercising, motivation is key for when you are quitting smoking. Setting out your goals and keeping them in mind during any rough patches is what helps many people make it a reality.

Mixing things up and exercising in ways you actually enjoy will also help avoid making it feel like a chore. When the day comes when you feel both in control of your fitness levels and your cigarette cravings, you’ll know you have made a tremendous amount of progress!

