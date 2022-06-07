Skills for the future: Worldskills Ireland offers students the chance to turn a passion into a career

Choosing a career path can be a daunting decision as a student, but finding the best source of advice can make it infinitely easier to take those all-important steps.

It is easy to understand why uncertainty is the biggest obstacle for students to overcome when finding a career path. Even in this modern age where infinite sources of information are at our fingertips, it can be a challenge to find something you can trust.

A collaborative effort that brings together experts with backgrounds a range of different fields, Worldskills Ireland offers the chance to make a much more informed decision. Regardless of what career path you think might be suited for your skillset, leading minds behind industries ranging from automotive and construction to cookery, painting and everything in between will be on hand to provide insight that will hopefully help you plan your future.

Taking place over three days in the RDS from 13-15 September, a range of interactive events, insightful talks, demonstrations and competitions will play a part in an action-packed schedule. With the first event in 2019 having seen over 12,000 students, parents and teachers attend, expect a similar level of success this year.

Opening hours are from 10am–5pm and group time slots will be allocated from 10am–12pm or from 1pm–3pm. Attendance is free, but schools must register in advance.

To find out more or register for the event, visit the website here.

What to expect at Worldskills Ireland 2022

Attendees will be encouraged to experiment and discover what opportunities lie for just about any set of skills, and its timing at the start of the school year is particularly beneficial. Whether you are unsure of what career might be best suited or have something particular in mind that you would like explore, everyone will be able to come away with something.

Among the many highlights over the few days will be having the chance to see over 150 young people compete in a series of competitions. There will be more than 25 of these national finals taking place, with attendees being able to see the winners being announced live.

If you are looking for something hands-on, the Try-A-Skill area is the perfect place to go. Offering students the chance to have a go at 25 different craft and technological skills, it is a fantastic way to dip your toes into something that you would like to try for yourself.

The best way to gain insight into any given trade, regardless of what it might be, is to hear the stories of those with first-hand experience. Bringing together industry leaders to share their journeys in the hope it might inspire the next generation, the Heroes Stage will highlight the (often surprising) long-term impact that higher education decisions can have on one’s career path.

Speaking about the return of the Worldskills Ireland, Minister of State for the Department of Further and Higher Education Niall Collins says: "Worldskills Ireland is an excellent promotional event for apprenticeships and traineeships in Ireland, showing that they are attractive routes for young people to gain an internationally recognised qualification and to develop up to date and relevant skills.”

Ray English, Worldskills Ireland-Chair/Technical Delegate says: “The skills shortage is one of major challenges across all sectors today. Skills drive the future and Worldskills Ireland 2022 will be a true showcase of the ‘best in class’ across many different disciplines.”

To see the full list of exhibitors for 2022, click here.

Supported by industry partners, SISK, Designer Group, Construction Industry Federation, ESB Networks and Autodesk, and Education Partners including, The Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science (DFHERIS), The Higher Education Authority (HEA), SOLAS and NAO. Worldskills Ireland 2022 has been designed to raise the profile and recognition of skills and apprenticeships, preparing the talent of today for the careers of the future.

To register for free today click here

