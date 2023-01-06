Six tips for creating a better morning routine

While the big, exciting moments in life are essential and help propel us forward, it's the day-to-day stuff that makes up most of our lives. The little events we embrace all the time slowly become our rituals yet are often overlooked.

From that first cup of coffee in the morning to the two minutes we take to brush our teeth, having a simple morning routine can set us up for the day ahead. And with the new year upon us, it's the perfect time to introduce some healthy new habits.

So whether you are part of the five am club or are more of a wake-up and roll-out-of-bed kind of person, we have some tips for creating a morning routine to help you start the day.

Sleep

A good morning starts with a great night's sleep, so before you even think about the AM, try to prioritise your sleeping habits. Some general rules of thumb here include:

Staying away from screens late at night (blue light can affect melatonin, the hormone which makes you sleepy).

Avoid large meals and caffeine before bed.

Make sure your sleeping space is clutter-free.

Cut back on day napping if you find it hard to sleep at night.

Try listening to sleep stories or guided meditation if your mind is racing.

Go screen-free

Just like at night, avoiding screens first thing in the morning is advisable. It's important to give yourself a moment before engaging with the rest of the world - even if it's just ten minutes at first and then building up to a longer period.

And yes, you probably have emails waiting in your inbox. You might want to know what's happening in the news. And, of course, it can be tempting to scroll through social media as soon as you wake up. However, giving your brain time to go through the natural stages of waking up without the interference of a screen can have many benefits - such as increased creativity.

And remember - emails, the news, and social media will all still be there after you've taken some time for yourself.

Hydrate

Breakfast sets us up for the day; we all know it. However, we also need to consider the possible benefits of rehydrating first thing in the morning. After sleeping for (hopefully) eight hours, drinking a glass of water when you wake up can help to restore what your body uses during the night.

Many scientists believe that staying hydrated can have benefits, such as improving the appearance and health of the skin and impacting cognition and mental performance.

Make time for your teeth

If improving your oral health is top of mind this new year, then including it as part of your morning routine is a great place to start. Creating an at-home oral care habit can be as simple as upgrading your toothbrush and following a few dentist-approved recommendations:

Switch from a manual to an electric round-head toothbrush - electric brushes such as the Oral-B Pro range can break down plaque more effectively.

Brush for two minutes - using an electric toothbrush that has an automatic timer can make this an easy task.

Use a fluoride-based toothpaste.

Avoid rinsing to allow the toothpaste to do its work even after brushing.

Enjoy the simple tasks

Whether you decide to apply your skincare and makeup, make the bed, listen to a podcast, light some candles or clean the kitchen, try to work some things into your morning routine that make you feel good.

And yes, cleaning the kitchen might seem like a strange self-care idea to some, but if checking things off your daily to-do list brings you satisfaction, then go for it. A quick pre-work tidy can create a day-long comfortable space for those working from home.

Taste your coffee

And last but not least, we cannot talk about morning routines without mentioning coffee. Enjoyed by (probably) millions every morning, many of us simply refuse to begin our days without it. It is ingrained in our habits and often our culture. And let's face it, caffeine is a welcome boost first thing.

However, how often do we slow down and give ourselves an extra few minutes in the morning to really enjoy it? To take in the smell and think about the flavour? Are we more often guilty of gulping it down and not thinking twice?

Some say that presence is meditation in motion. So, taking a few moments in the morning to be present while we enjoy a cuppa is a lovely way to start the day.

Just remember to brush your teeth afterwards to prevent stains!

You can pick up an Oral-B electric toothbrush and the wider oral care range, online and in-store, at Dunnes Stores, Tesco, Boots & Amazon for half price now while stocks last.

