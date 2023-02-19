Showing your teeth some love – tips for a bright, confident smile

With Valentine’s Day being in February, this means many people show their appreciation for the special ones in their lives. But it isn’t all about flowers and teddy bears, and your significant other isn’t the only one you should be giving your love to – self-love is important too, and making sure you’re happy and healthy.

And when you’re genuinely happy, it shows in your smile. So it pays to take care of our teeth, especially when they work all day to help keep us fed and play an important role in the delivery of our speech. Teeth can even give us confidence when they look and feel healthy.

Here, in association with Kreativ Dental Clinic in Budapest, Hungary, we share some ways to show your teeth some love…

Put in the commitment

Excellent oral hygiene is a must all-year round, not just for Valentine’s! Experts recommend brushing your teeth twice a day. Use a fluoride toothpaste, and brush for at least two minutes to help keep plaque and cavities at bay.

Effective cleaning means brushing everywhere, including your tongue, as plaque and bacteria can also lurk there. After you have brushed your teeth, try to avoid immediately rinsing your mouth, as this can dilute and reduce the preventative effects of the fluoride toothpaste.

Keep your breath fresh

While brushing your teeth and tongue can help to reduce bad breath, it is also vital to floss regularly.

When you don't brush and floss regularly, bacteria accumulates on the bits of food left in your mouth and between your teeth. The sulphur compounds released by these bacteria, as the food particles decompose, make your breath smell.

Try to floss daily, and you could consider bringing some floss in your purse/wallet or bag when heading out to a restaurant for date night, so that you can floss in the bathroom after dinner. Mouthwash is also a good option for keeping your breath fresh, but if you feel that your bad breath persists, then it may be time for a dental check-up.

Set a date with the experts!

Sometimes, for many, simply brushing and flossing teeth isn’t enough to keep them healthy. There could be other signs that you may need expert help with your oral health, such as bleeding gums, pain when you bite food, or not liking the appearance of your teeth.

For those who might need some additional help or treatment to achieve a healthy smile, however, it’s not always financially easy, with the cost of Ireland’s dental services increasing considerably in price. But if you do your research, you could find more inexpensive options that don’t sacrifice the quality of the treatment.

Kreativ Dental Clinic in Budapest offers treatments at up to 40pc less than what you would pay in Ireland. The clinic has been treating Irish and worldwide patients for over 20 years.

Led by manager Attila Knott, all of the dentists are specialists in their respective areas, providing treatments such as dental implants and porcelain crowns, using advanced dental technology. Many of the specialist dentists have even been working at the clinic since its opening. They even work closely with Budapest’s top-ranked medical college, Semmelweis University, providing their advice and expertise as guest lectures on everything including bone implants and more complex cases.

Before proceeding with any treatment, patients can attend a free consultation, at which they’ll be given a free OPG X-Ray and a comprehensive breakdown of their recommended treatment plan. Then, it is the patient’s decision if they want to go ahead with the treatment. So there’s really nothing to lose by visiting for a free consultation!

Booking a dental trip abroad

Along with a free consultation and OPG X-Ray, Kreativ Dental Clinic also provides free accommodation for the first night in Budapest and free airport transfers.

Mary Flanagan is the Irish representative of the clinic and was also once a patient herself. She says, “It is so important to make sure you are visiting a clinic that has a reputation for quality treatment and care. It’s also vital to check if the clinic provides aftercare in Ireland. Kreativ Dental offers aftercare in Ireland to any patient who may need it, as well as a written guarantee.”

Mary can best advise patients on flight bookings, and can assist with organising the accommodation and transfers. “However, I do advise making sure there is an appointment available at the clinic before patients go ahead and book flights, as the clinic is very busy. And, the sooner you book your flights, the better deal you may get.”

Along with flying over to Budapest for a free consultation (and the prospect that you’ll be beginning your journey to a healthy smile), it is also an opportunity for a romantic getaway!

There is a range of things for couples to do in Budapest, including a visit to the thermal baths and a cruise along the Danube River. Couples can even attach a ‘love lock’ to the Széchenyi Chain Bridge.

Budapest is a city you’ll fall in love with, and you could also return home with a love for your new smile.

For more information, visit kreativdentalclinic.eu, call Mary at (086) 029 9998 or email mary@kreativdentalclinic.eu.

