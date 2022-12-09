"She's a star on the rise" - High hopes for Irelands Junior Eurovision entry

After the first-ever live public vote on TG4's Junior Eurovision, Sophie Lennon will represent Ireland at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Armenia this weekend.

TG4 will broadcast the final live from 3pm on Sunday 11th December Singing her song 'Solas', written by Niall Mooney, Sophie is a firm favourite amongst fans.

Also heading to Armenia this year is Junior Eurovision presenter and radio presenter Louise Cantillon, who says joining the Eurovision family feels like it was meant to be.

"I've always been a fan. I love it every year that it rocks around. It was kind of serendipitous how I got involved. During the height of Covid, TG4 was looking for a new host, and I was lucky enough to get the gig. It was my first big shiny floor TV show, and it was amazing to present it.

We caught up with Louise to learn more about this year's Irish entry and find out what's in store for us this weekend.

The road to the final

"For the Junior Eurovision, there's a six-week process on Irish TV where we select the Irish Representative", Louise explains. "Over the course of that show, we have loads of competitors per night, aged between nine and fourteen years old. They all take to the stage and sing pop songs in Irish, and then we've got a great panel of judges who decide who goes through each week. Then on the final week, we select a winner that will go all the way to the Junior Eurovision."

History was made this year after the final decision was left in the hands of the public for the first time ever, putting Ireland ahead of the curve.

"TG4 got there first", Louise laughs.

"Sophie Lennon is our winner this year, and for the first time ever in Junior Eurovision in Ireland, she was selected by the public this year. That's interesting because the senior Eurovision just announced that the public vote will be the main vote this coming May, so Ireland is ahead of the trend."

High hopes for Sophie

Louise says that Sophie deserves full support from everyone back home when she takes centre stage over the weekend and that her achievements are a testament to her talents.

"I just cannot sing her praises enough. She's only 13 years old, and she's so super talented. I think if Ireland could really get behind her and if we could shout about this girl more, she's a star on the rise. I know that this is only the beginning for her - we'll see her name in bright lights in the future. She's incredibly talented.

"For 13 years old, what she hasn't done. She's from a small town called Mayobridge in Co. Down. She's gone viral on social media and has already acted in Wet End shows in London; she was the young Fiona in Shrek in a West End production. She's been on Britain's Got Talent. She does all of this and is also a registered carer for her brother Conor, who is disabled. She's just an amazing woman and an incredible singer."

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Sophie, who is a vision in green in the video for her song Solas, will not only be representing her country weekend but also the Irish language. An honour that Louise says she is perfect for.

"The stage Sophie is going to be singing on will be to an audience of millions, so it's a massive international broadcast. And the fact that she's singing as Gaeilge, I think for the Irish language, that's incredible. Putting the Irish language on a platform that is international is a massive badge of honour. It's a really cool thing for young people to feel proud of their language and their country.

"Her song is called Solas, and it's all about being a bright shining light. We know that Sophie is that anyway in Ireland, so my words of encouragement to her are just to shine her light as bright as she can on the Eurovision stage. I know that she'll do that.

"The whole of the Eurovision family in Ireland is behind her, and I really think that this could be the year that Ireland does very, very well."

Watch and vote

As excitement builds for the final this weekend, Louise and the team from TG4 will be on hand to capture every moment. "Myself and Niamh Ní Chróinín are going to Armenia with Sophie. We're going to create lots of social media content for TG4 and bring the audience behind the scenes of everything that happens in Armenia. We know we have access all areas, which is pretty cool. We hope to meet loads of different delegations from different countries." As well as tuning in to catch Sophie's live performance, Louise is urging viewers at home to get involved and cast their votes. "You can vote for your own country, which is class. So Ireland can get behind Sophie. You can vote on an app, and we'll be sharing all of those details on TG4's social media platforms. We would urge everyone to get behind Sophie because she is unbelievable." Watch Junior Eurovision 2022 live on TG4 on Sunday 11th December at 3pm. Vote for Sophie here.



Sponsored by