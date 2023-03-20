Sexed semen: Right cow, right time, right results

Sexed semen allows Irish dairy farmers to increase efficiency by breeding from their best cows and utilising more beef semen to reduce the number of dairy bull calves entering the national herd.

Since its introduction to the Irish market around 15 years ago, the technologies used to produce sexed semen have been refined and improved. Coupled with the opening of two Irish sexed semen labs and research carried out in Irish conditions, sexed semen is now a viable option for many Irish dairy farmers.

We've spoken to several experts and farmers to learn why you should consider using sexed semen this breeding season and how to get the best out of it.

The pros of sexed semen

It's easy to see the appeal; fewer bull calves, more heifers from your best cows, reducing the need to buy in replacements; the list goes on. In addition, as animal welfare and sustainability increase in importance on Irish dairy farms, sexed semen can be used to adjust the calf crop of the national herd.

"Currently, a farm using conventional AI for the start of the breeding season, followed by beef bulls, will, on average, have 27% female dairy calves, 27% male dairy calves, and 46% beef cross calves," explains Fergal Maguire, Teagasc DairyBeef 500 Specialist.

"By increasing the use of both sexed semen and beef semen, this could change to producing 27% female dairy calves, 3% male dairy calves and 70% beef cross calves. That change has a massive impact on the production of dairy bull calves, increasing the sustainability of the national dairy herd."

The right time

In order to get the best return from the increased investment associated with sexed semen, it's important to get the conditions right at breeding time.

"The biggest factors influencing how successful sexed semen is in your herd are timing and picking the most suitable cow," says David Power, LIC's Genetic Development Manager.

Timing plays a vital role in conception with sexed semen. It is recommended to serve cows later than the norm.

"When semen is sexed, each sperm has had the decapitation process started during the sex sorting procedure," David explains. "This means it has a shorter fertile period in the cow's reproductive tract once she's served. So, when you're serving your cow with sexed semen, you need to be as close as possible to ovulation."

Ovulation generally occurs around 30 hours after the start of a cow exhibiting signs of standing heat.

"To get the most out of your sexed semen, you need to serve her between 14-22 hours after the start of standing heat. So knowing when standing heat started is key. Using a heat detection system like Censortec CowControl can help massively with that."

Noel Griffin, who farms in Waterford, installed Censortec CowControl, powered by Nedap, in early January 2021. He began using sexed semen that year and hasn't looked back.

"With the data from CowControl, we were able to create criteria for the best candidates for sexed semen. We decided to use 35 straws of sexed semen, and it was used on cows that had shown at least two heats pre-breeding. Then, the cows had to be close to 14 hours since the start of heat at the time of AI.

"I knew from research that this was the best time to inseminate with sexed semen. We achieved 66% conception rate on the cows that got sexed semen in 2021, which we were delighted with. We couldn't have achieved these results without CowControl because it gave us the accurate data to get the timing of AI spot on, and with sexed semen that's critical. If we're investing in sexed semen, we want to give it the best chance possible to be effective, and CowControl allowed us to do that," expands Noel.

Noel increased the use of sexed semen in 2022 and will increase it again in 2023.

"In 2022, we used sexed on 90 cows out of 215. We had a 58% conception rate on the cows bred with sexed semen. The cows served conventional semen had conception rates of 62%. There's no significant difference between the two when you have the data CowControl provides.

"In 2021, we didn't use any sexed on first lactation heifers. We just felt that they had enough biological pressures acclimatising to lactation and continuing to grow. But in 2022, we had six heifers that showed really strong heats early in the lactation, so we chanced sexed straws on them. Five of the six held, so we'll definitely be using sexed on heifers in 2023."

The right cow

The other factor influencing success with sexed semen is choosing the right cow.

"It's important to set the right criteria for selecting cows suitable for sexed semen to give the best conception rates," explains David.

"You're looking for cows that have cycled once (ideally twice), with a BCS of less than 3.00, haven't shown any reproductive issues, and are less than 50 days in milk on the day of AI."

Liam Harnan, who milks 140 cows outside Moynalvey, Co. Meath, uses the data from Censortec CowControl, powered by Nedap, to select their ideal candidates for sexed semen.

"Primarily, we're selecting our best cows based on KG MS produced, but we use the data from CowControl to refine that. As soon as cows start calving, we're able to build a picture of each cow's reproductive activity. For sexed semen, we chose cows that calved early, have a history of going in calf first time, and have not had any reproductive issues," says Liam.

"With CowControl, I have all that info right there on my phone in the app. It's priceless."

Liam installed Censortec CowControl in early 2022. That breeding season, he purchased 100 units of sexed semen (60 for cows & 40 for heifers) as a trial. Liam wanted to breed their best cows to sexed semen in the first 14 days of the breeding season.

The data from CowControl allowed Liam to pick which cows were due on week three of breeding, and they were assigned to a CIDR program. This brought cows due to come on heat in week three into week one of breeding.

"The results with the CIDR programme were 60% conception rate to first service. The 28 cows with collars had a conception rate of 61% to first service," clarifies Liam.

"We're really impressed with the Nedap collars. It's taken the labour out of heat detection. They have given us the confidence to use 100% sexed semen."

Liam used sexed semen on their maiden heifers too.

"We used a PRID programme with the heifers, and we only got a 46% conception rate to first service. We were really disappointed with that, and we're strongly considering putting collars on the heifers for next year."

Liam is also seeing the impact of Censortec CowControl on fertility through transition management.

"With CowControl, any reproductive issue that crops up after calving is dealt with quickly. I think that has a big impact on the fertility of the herd for the rest of the breeding season because the problems don't develop into something more serious when they're caught early."

Semen Handling

Sexed semen should be handled carefully to avoid unnecessary losses. Teagasc advise that all sexed semen is stored in the same goblet in the AI flask to avoid excess movement and risk of thawing to the straws.

"Best practise is to only thaw two straws of sexed semen at a time," explains Stuart Childs, Dairy Specialist with Teagasc.

"It's best to use prewarmed guns to keep the semen at optimum temperature and aim to serve the cows within five minutes," continues Stuart, "you've invested in sexed semen; it's important to get the logistics right when using it, so you don't fall at the last hurdle!"

Dam Selection

Sexed semen also allows for increased genetic selection on the dam's side. Using sexed semen on the herd's best cows early in the season will result in heifers of higher genetic merit joining the herd in two years' time.

Steven and Ivan Nagle own the Landmark Herd of pedigree Holsteins based in Mitchelstown, Co. Cork. The two brothers are renowned breeders of Holstein cattle. They were awarded 2nd Place Overall in their section in the Cork Holstein Friesian Club's Herds Competition last summer.

They installed Censortec CowControl powered by Nedap two years ago and have been able to convert to using sexed semen as a result.

"Sexed semen is going to be a game changer for us going forward. We have a huge interest in the genetics of our herd, and now, our best cows are going to have a much higher chance of having a heifer calf each year.

"CowControl plays a big part in that. We couldn't use sexed semen without CowControl because it's so important to get the timing right with sexed semen. We have all the info we need. If a cow is between 14-22 hours after onset of heat, we use sexed semen. We're getting pretty much the same conception rates with sexed semen as conventional by using the data from CowControl."

