Seven family-friendly things to do at Emerald Park (and how to grab yourself four tickets)

At last, summer is almost here, which means it's time to dust off the picnic basket, lash on the sunblock and start planning some memorable family days out. From day trips to your favourite beach (fingers crossed) to bicycle rides around your local area, there are lots of fun options to fill the summer months.

At the top of the list of family-friendly destinations is Emerald Park, formerly known as Tayto Park. Whether you're an adrenaline seeker, standing on the side-lines holding the bags, or an animal lover, the park has something for the whole family to enjoy and is sure to be a hit with the little ones.

Conveniently located in the heart of the Boyne Valley in Co. Meath, the park is easy to get to by car or bus, being 45 minutes from Dublin City Centre and 90 minutes from Belfast.

But what about grabbing yourself some tickets, we hear you say?

Well, Independent.ie have four All Access tickets to give away with every new Premium+ annual digital subscription. Each pass will grant you access to all areas, so you can enjoy all the park attractions, playgrounds, unique events and zoo.

A Premium+ subscription includes all articles on Independent.ie and access to the full suite of ePapers, including Irish Independent, Sunday Independent, Sunday World, The Herald, Belfast Telegraph and a host of regional titles.

So, to help you get ready for your family day at Emerald Park, we've listed seven things to do when you get there.

Emerald Park

Ride the iconic Cú Chulainn Coaster

The towering statue of Cú Chulainn is the first thing you’ll see as you pull into the car park and you’ll hear the exciting roar of the wooden ride’s acoustics as you walk through the gates.

Take a walk on the wild side at Lemur Woods

Get ready for a truly immersive experience with an incredible, endangered species. Walk along a looped pathway within a woodland habitat and stroll alongside a troop of ring-tailed lemurs.

Enjoy the relaxing Steam Train Express

The Emerald Park Steam Train Express gives you a front-row seat to the sights and sounds of the Junior Zone as it gently chugs around the track. Put your feet up and embark on a relaxing ride while you plan which attraction to visit next.

Honey Pot Bears

Dive into an oversized honey pot and spin around on our bear-themed tea cups. Turn the centre wheel to spin your honey pot for dollops more fun!

At Emerald Park you will also find a fully equipped wheelchair swing for all wheelchair users to enjoy. Located beside Honey Pot Bears.

Meet the animals of Emerald Park

Emerald Park

Emerald Park is an accredited zoo and home to over 250 incredible and diverse animals from all over the world, from critically endangered big cats, fascinating meerkats, primates, astonishing birds of prey, and so much more. Discover the natural world, join the educational zoo talks, learn about wildlife conservation or experience the whoosh as birds of prey fly overhead at the World of Raptors display.

Embrace your inner Viking at Viking Voyage

Get ready to embark on an epic nautical journey around the coast of ancient Ireland as you channel your inner Viking. Be warned, you will get wet! With 1.7 million litres of water, a Viking village and replica Viking ships, families can expect to feel the splash on this unmissable attraction.

All aboard the Crazy Bus!

Get ready to take off on a trip filled with fun on this cheery, school bus-themed attraction. Crazy Bus is perfect for all riders, particularly families.

