Scenic walks around Northern Ireland to get you out and about this weekend

From treks up the Mourne Mountains to strolls through the bogs of South Fermanagh, there’s no time like the present for putting on your walking shoes.

Legendary comedian Billy Connolly once said, “There's no such thing as bad weather, just the wrong clothing.” It’s hard to argue with that assessment, especially when you look at the mostly temperate climate of Northern Ireland, as having the right gear on you can make all the difference when it comes to being able to enjoy the great outdoors.

Whatever the weather, Northern Ireland is blessed with a long list of scenic walks and hikes that never fail to take your breath away. If you’re looking for somewhere to head this weekend or maybe a spot to keep in mind for a trip in the future, we’ve put together some of the best walks on offer in Northern Ireland.

Tollymore Forest

It’s quite easy to see why this place was chosen as a pretty major filming location for Game of Thrones. The place looks like something pulled straight from a fantasy novel, and even the views from the car park are worth the trip.

There is no wrong direction to take in Tollymore. Covering an area of over six square miles, Northern Ireland’s oldest state forest park is the kind of place where you’ll find something new around every corner.

While you’re there: Tollymore has plenty of different routes to choose from, but the Arboretum Path is a great pick if you’re looking for something more easy going. You’ll find a beautiful variety of flowers and trees from all over the world, as well as see where a bolt of lightening once struck a giant redwood tree.

Cuilcagh Way

There is no denying the sheer beauty of this place, a 20.5-mile walkway through the bogs of southern Fermanagh. Just as important though is the fact that it is simply not a walk for the faint of heart.

It might be one you build up to, as its nickname of Stairway to Heaven is certainly well earned. That said, it’s a fantastic way to explore some of Ulster’s most incredible scenery without having to get your boots too muddy!

While you’re there: It’s a bit of a steep climb to the viewing point, but if the weather is in any way clear it offers some of the best scenery you could ever hope to find on this island.

Shaw’s Bridge (Lagan Towpath)

For many of us, the main reason we head out for a walk is to make sure the dog is to make sure the dog is properly exercised. If you find somewhere exciting with lots of new things for the pup to sniff and scenery for you to soak up, all the better.

Shaw’s Bridge is a nice, short walk that presents an easy dog-friendly path for walkers to follow along the River Lagan. The perfect little bit of nature just a stone’s throw outside of Belfast City, the car park by Shaw’s Bridge also makes it easily accessible by car.

While you’re there: The Lock Keepers Inn is the ideal halfway point with tasty refreshments and facilities to keep you going for the rest of the way.

Slieve Binnian

The thing about the Mourne Mountains is that you could basically pick any route and be guaranteed to find somewhere magical. It’s hard to single out particular places to choose as there are so many fantastic options, but Slieve Binnian is definitely one that’s worth adding to your list.

It’s quite a challenging climb so proper equipment (strong boots, climbing stick, etc) is a must, as is waiting for the weather to clear up. If you are a relatively experienced hiker and don’t mind a bit of a climb, it should take between four and five hours to get through this route so be prepared to work up a bit of a sweat!

While you’re there: Simply stop and take it all in. It can be easy on a big trail like this to simply keep focusing on where you are going, but be sure to stop every now and then to appreciate where you are because there aren’t many other places like this.

Whiterocks Beach

It would be wrong to omit Northern Ireland’s stunning coastline from this list, and Whiterocks Beach in Portrush is one of the best. Not only is it an ideal spot to take the family for a trip to the seaside, but you have every reason to pack walking shoes alongside towels and sandals.

The 2.8 mile coastal route along the cliffs is the kind of place you never really get tired of, whether it’s your first trip or your tenth. If you’re looking for a good reason to pack up the car and spend the day soaking up some fresh sea air, the panoramic views from the cliffs should be all the motivation you need.

While you’re there: Be sure to pop over to Dunluce Castle while you’re in the area. Not only is it one of the most stunning and unique castles you’ll find anywhere in Europe, but Game of Thrones fans might well recognise it as the filming location of House Greyjoy’s stronghold, Pyke.