Scalp micropigmentation: What it is and how a Belfast-based clinic has changed the lives of over 500 people

While it might sound like a mouthful, scalp micropigmentation offers a relatively easy and straightforward option for people looking for hair loss treatment.

When it comes to something like hair loss, it can be easy to assume that your only options would be to either do nothing or opt for a hair transplant. As is often the case however, once you start to do a little research you realise that there are other avenues for you to explore.

One such option is scalp micropigmentation (SMP), which is not as complicated as it might sound. Essentially a way to simulate the appearance of additional hair follicles and add the appearance of more density, it can help people regain confidence and become happier with their overall appearance.

Tiny impressions, flecks or dots of an SMP specific ink are added just below the upper lawyer of skin on your scalp (the epidermis), leaving small impressions that replicate the look of shaved hair. This is performed by a skilled practitioner who carefully layers the dots in a way that perfectly blends in with your natural hairline, using artistic techniques-based pointillism and juxtaposition.

The dots are applied using a fine needle, and while it would be easy to therefore assume that it’s similar to getting a tattoo it’s important to note the differences. SMP only goes as deep as just below the upper layer of skin, treatments are only classed as semi-permanent and it is not as painful as a tattoo, so the similarities don’t go much further than that.

Based in Holywood, County Down, Dot Micro has already changed the lives of well over 500 people by treating various hair loss conditions and have a huge impact on their confidence, self-esteem and well-being. Led by award-winning practitioner Mark Smith, you can find out more about this treatment here.

SMP before and after treatment

People who have opted for SMP

Understanding the treatment is one thing, but more often than not the most effective way of learning about something like this is to hear from people who underwent it themselves. Having been understandably unsure at first as to whether she wanted to undergo the treatment, Dot Micro customer Brenda says that being able to get a test patch done first made an enormous difference.

“Mark put me at ease, he says ‘I would rather you did that, because at least then when you’re coming back to get it done you’ll know for 100pc certain that you’re not going to have an allergic reaction.’

“I came back the week after and got the first session done. I was a bit afraid it was going to be very sore but it wasn’t,” Brenda says.

Brenda before and after SMP

Fellow Dot Micro customer Matty had a similar experience, and says that his initial worries about it being a painful experience ended up being unfounded.

“The treatment was brilliant. At the start I was a bit wary that it was going to be like a tattoo sort of pain on my head but do you know what it was basically painless. It was comfortable sitting through the sessions and it was no problem at all, Mark is a gentleman too and is very good at what he does,” Matty says.

Since making the decision to go for the treatment, both of them say that it has made all the difference in the world. Both in the sense that their physical appearance has changed and their confidence restored, they haven’t looked back since.

“For me personally I can’t say enough good things about it. At the end of the day it was worth every penny, because the difference it made to me emotionally and mentally is huge.

“If you’re thinking about it I would definitely say go for it! Because as a woman, and I think probably hair loss is worse for a woman than it is for a man, I have nothing but good things to say about it,” Brenda says.

Similarly, Matty says the treatment has had a tangible impact on his life.

“You feel like a better person going out there. I don’t think until you experience something like that you realise… it was like a burden was lifted once I got the procedure done.

“It was definitely life changing,” Matty says.

Matty before and after SMP

Exploring SMP as an option

Cost, as well as the length of time it takes to receive the treatment, will depend entirely on your own particular needs. It will usually take a few sessions to build up the necessary density to complete the look, but in general it will take at least three sessions to take effect.

SMP can be used for a variety of different reasons for men and women, ranging from treating hair loss conditions such as certain types of alopecia and thinning hair or as a way to camouflage scars on your head. It can also be used to add density to your hair following a hair transplant, or to help hide bald spots.

SMP before and after treatment

