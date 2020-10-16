Saving money on fancy coffees, commutes and nights out? Here are 7 ideas on how to use it

We’re all adjusting to a new normal but there have been some upsides for anyone who’s lucky enough to be able to work remotely.

Nobody misses being stuck in traffic or trying to find a seat on overcrowded public transport on the daily commute. And we definitely don’t miss spending money on petrol or commuter fares.

Early morning lattes and expensive lunches all add up but they’ve now been replaced by home brews and whatever you can rustle up in the kitchen. You really can see the difference in your bank balance when you ditch the daily coffee and start making your own meals.

If you’ve noticed that you’ve more disposable cash these days, here are a few things you can do with those extra funds.

1. Treat yourself to something you’ve always wanted

It’s already been a very long year so nobody would begrudge you some retail therapy in this of all years. We all have one thing on our wish list that we’d love to buy, even if we can’t really justify it. Go on – treat yourself!

2. Buy something nice for someone you love

They do say that giving is better than receiving. Everyone loves presents but there’s nothing nicer than getting a present when you least expect it. Why not share the wealth and surprise someone special with a thoughtful gift?

3. Try a new course or experience

Foreign holidays might be off your ‘to do’ list but that doesn’t mean that you can’t broaden your mind or your horizons with a new course or experience. It might be learning French, doing a college course that could help your career, or even learning to surf. If nothing else, at least you’ll have something to show for 2020.

4. Go somewhere you’ve never been before

Speaking of holidays and broadening horizons, there are still lots of amazing places waiting to be discovered on our own doorstep. There are parts of Ireland that are as magical as any far-flung destination, especially when you get the weather. Now’s the time to dig out that Irish bucket list and go on a weekend away to somewhere that you’ve always wanted to visit. Adventure awaits!

5. Start a rainy day fund

If you are spending less money, it’s the perfect time to start saving. You can easily squirrel away some money without feeling like you’re missing out. Saving might not sound exciting but it means you’re always prepared for any unexpected surprises. Plus, you’ll have a handy nest egg if you ever want to splash out on something big or make a substantial investment.

6. Delve into DIY

2020 has made us all appreciate our homes a little bit more. So, why not spend your extra cash on a few home improvements? It doesn’t need to be a huge makeover. You could simply buy that stylish coffee table you’ve had your eye on or paint your kitchen a brand new bright colour. Tiny changes can make a huge difference.

7. Invest your money to make it go further

Investments aren’t just for rich people with too much money. It’s a simple way to get more bang for your buck and to make your money grow faster over time.

Try chatting to an expert before you take the leap. It’s easy to invest a lump sum (remember that rainy day fund) or invest a weekly/monthly amount.

So, what do you think? Are you ready to get started or curious about investing?

