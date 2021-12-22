Road safety technology: How intelligent speed assistance in cars works

An incredible piece of technology that automatically scans for road signs, it was created to help drivers stay within the speed limit.

As we enter a new year and many of us are looking to upgrade cars, it’s always worth discovering what the latest tech and safety features are on offer. From adaptive cruise control to lane keep assist, much of what is currently available would have seemed impossible only a few years ago.

To find out more about what features are available to help make Irish roads safer, visit the Road Safety Authority website here.

Intelligent speed assistance

By supporting drivers with feedback on their speed, Intelligent Speed Assistance helps drivers stay within the limit. A specially designed camera, usually located at the top of the windscreen, is used to detect road signs to determine the speed limit of whatever road you are currently on.

Another way the Intelligent Speed Assistance can get up-to-date information about speed limits is via the car’s satellite navigation system.

Should the driver exceed the speed limit on that road, they will receive either an audio or visual alert. While it is still important that the driver remains alert at all times and the system is only designed as an aid, research indicated that it can improve road safety.

The video below explains in more detail how Intelligent Speed Assistance works. When used appropriately, it can help reduce the number of drivers speeding and decrease the number and severity of road collisions.

