Reducing antibiotic use with Censortec CowControl

“We haven’t used any antibiotics on mastitis for the last two years,” says Steven Nagle, who milks 230 cows with his brother Ivan. They own the Landmark Herd of pedigree Holsteins just outside Mitchelstown in Co. Cork.

“It’s phenomenal,” asserts Steven. “We installed Censortec CowControl mainly for heat detection, and you use that in the breeding season, but we use the health monitoring every single day of the year.”

The Nagles are split winter and spring calving, and calve 60pc of the herd in the autumn. Before they installed CowControl, like many farms, they didn’t carry out any routine health monitoring.

“Now, you’ve an extra set of eyes on the herd at all times. We intervene far earlier nowadays, because of the health alerts from CowControl. I don’t care how hot you are on picking up health issues visually, this is far more accurate.

“Often, you’d draft a cow, and visually, there’s nothing wrong with her. The next morning, you see the problem. CowControl is always one step ahead. Now, we administer fluids to the cows that CowControl alerts us to, even if we can’t see anything wrong. It’s great at picking up things like ketosis and pneumonia as well,” says Ivan.

“Nedap Censortec CowControl is a crucial part of the jigsaw that has helped us drastically reduce our antibiotic use.

“The other two parts are AHV Animal Health, and Semex Immunity+ genetics. AHV’s products work. I can’t remember when we last used antibiotics on a mastitis case. It’s really helped our somatic cell count too. We genomic test all our heifers using Semex’s Elevate program, which has allowed us to identify the animals with better disease resistance,” explains Steven.

Keeping a close eye on the herd

As a result of installing Nedap Censortec CowControl, Steven and Ivan have made number of management changes. With the rumination info now available to them, the Nagles are paying close attention to their cows’ behaviour.

“If rumination drops across the whole herd, we make a change to bring rumination levels back up, whether that’s adding extra haylage into the diet or going in with a rumen buffer if needed.

“We usually buffer feed all year round, but last summer we ran out of haylage for two weeks. Straight away we saw that eating time increased, and rumination dropped,” says Stephen. “We were glad to be able to get haylage back in the diet for a bit of consistency!”

Steven finds that the biggest challenge to manage is at turnout in spring or going into after-grass. He has found that being able to track rumination with CowControl gives them another tool to help make sure that the cows are getting the diet that they need.

The Nagles have also changed how they manage transition cows.

“It flags any little health issue that a cow might have in the transition period, and we’re straight in there to rectify that. If we see a few cows start to alert, we know we need to adjust their diet.

“We always tried to be proactive as regards cow health and welfare, but CowControl has allowed us to stop firefighting and focus on prevention. It’s allowed us to up our game,” reports Ivan.

“When we researched heat detection systems, we felt that Nedap CowControl provided the best collar-based system on the market. It’s battery life and the durability of the Collar were major factors in deciding to install CowControl,” Steven says.

When asked about the system’s most impressive feature, Steven takes a minute to decide.

“Good question!” he laughs. ‘It’s the whole system. The app is great, it’s very user friendly. You’ve a full history of each cow right here on your phone. It shows up any animal needing attention so quickly, you’re ahead of any problems that might be brewing.

“You know the cows that always make you think ‘She’s not right, but I can’t see anything obvious wrong with her’, Censortec will tell you what’s wrong. There are no grey areas.”

Prior to installing Censortec CowControl, Steven and Ivan were using scratch cards and visual heat detection. They found these labour intensive and inaccurate.

“Before Censortec CowControl, we were definitely missing cows on the scratch cards. Now, I don’t do heat detection anymore. I trust it completely,” reports Steven.

Censortec CowControl highlights any other reproductive issues that a cow may be experiencing.

“Look at this cow here, she’s clearly cystic because she’s on heat every 10 days or so. You’ll pick up your cows that have stopped cycling really quickly and can intervene accordingly,” explains Steven.

“Another huge benefit of CowControl is that it has allowed us to switch to sexed semen. We use all sexed semen and beef bulls now. We couldn’t do that without CowControl, because it’s so important to get the timing right with sexed semen.

“We have all the info we need. If a cow is between 14-22 hours after onset of heat, we use sexed semen. We’re getting pretty much the same conception rates with sexed semen as conventional by using the data from CowControl.”

Steven and Ivan are renowned breeders of Holstein cattle, and they were awarded 2nd Place Overall in their section in the Cork Holstein Friesian Club’s Herds Competition last summer.

“Sexed semen is going to be a game changer for us going forward. We’ve a huge interest in the genetics of our herd, and now, our best cows are going to have a much higher chance of having a heifer calf each year. CowControl plays a big part in that,” Steven says.

Integration with other technologies

Steven checks CowControl first thing in the morning and last thing at night, and first thing each milking.

“At milking time, I just draft any cows I need through our Delaval Sort Gate. It’s so easy and being able to choose which cows to draft is handy, because some cows might not be needed until next milking if we’re using sexed semen,” explains Steven.

Integration is key for Censortec. Censortec offer auto-drafting with Alfco drafting gate systems.

After identifying animals that need to be drafted via the Censortec Nedap Cow Control system, the Alfco drafting gate can be remotely set up to remove them with a minimum of fuss. So, when a farmer receives a notification to say that a cow is in heat, he can simply instruct the drafting gate to separate it from the herd.

Harte Farm Services in Cork, who service and support the Nagle family in Kildorrery, also supply service and support Alfco drafting gates. Censortec also integrates with ICBF. Data flows easily between both platforms, saving farmers time on data entry.

Another north Cork farmer who is reaping the benefits of Censortec’s integration is Liam Roche. Liam milks 345 cows in two blocks on the other side of Mitchelstown. Liam is a big fan of his Alfco drafting gate.

“I bought the gate before we installed CowControl. I was so impressed with it I bought a second one for the out farm. It never misses a cow, and it’s made life far easier.

“It’s a stress-free way of picking out cows. If I want to pick out 19 cows for the vet, there’ll be 19 cows standing in the yard, not 20!” he laughs.

Before installing the Alfco gate, Liam used to make a list of cows to be dried off. These cows would be marked the evening before, and the following morning they were given a dry cow tube at milking time as they came into the parlour, delaying milking.

Now, Liam just uses the app to create a group, and they’re all picked out by the gate as they go through the parlour. At the end of milking, Liam runs them back through the parlour to tube and dry off.

“It’s simplified the whole process,” Liam says. “If I’m using fixed time AI on a group of cows, I can create a group on the app, and can pick out the entire group at a touch of a button every time I need to treat them over the course of the program. The gate will pick out each cow for me and the entire group will be ready and waiting at the end of milking.”

Alfco and CowControl integrate seamlessly, allowing data to transfer from one app to the other.

Censortec Nedap CowControl is an extremely reliable system that has established itself as a market leader over recent years. Backed up by globally used technology with over 40 years of development, it’s a world-wide leader in heat detection and health monitoring.

The Nagle’s can’t imagine life without Censortec Nedap CowControl now.

“To me, this is an essential tool on any dairy farm. I’d recommend it to anyone. You can’t put a figure on the pay back of Censortec CowControl because it’s priceless.

“It’s not just the financial benefit, but it’s the peace of mind it brings, and the labour it saves. It’s worth another labour unit on farm. We don’t know how we survived without it,” Steven concludes.

