QUIZ: How well do you remember these famous hurling moments?

This has definitely been one of the most unusual championships in living memory but the lack of crowds hasn’t made it any less exciting.

There’s been plenty of lovely hurling and a few surprises along the way but we’re getting down to the business end now as we look forward to the final. While you’re waiting, why not test your hurling knowledge with this quiz about memorable moments from championships past?

Only a true hurling expert will be able to get 10/10 in this one.

To coincide with the rescheduled hurling season, Bord Gáis Energy has launched GAAGAA Box - an exciting new online video series filmed in the front-rooms of the most passionate hurling supporters across the country to record the agony and the ecstasy they experience while watching their beloved counties in action at home.

You can be sure that you’ll catch a couple of memorable moments as you watch these #HurlingToTheCore fans cheer on their county for the remaining games.

To watch the latest episode of GAAGAA Box visit the Hurling to the Core website.

