QUIZ: How much do you know about climate change?

Climate change is an issue that has understandably been on many people’s minds of late, and it’s quite easy to see why.

Worrying statistics about rising temperatures and the impact it will have on our planet have highlighted the drastic need for change, and the first step is understanding how it works.

That’s why we decided to put together this little quiz, to see how much you know about this colossal issue that affects everyone on earth. From knowing the main causes of climate change to understanding what carbon offsetting means, it’ll give you an idea of where you stand!

While we can all make a difference at an individual level, companies large and small also have a major part to play. Whether it means an investment into combating climate change or a simple reduction of emissions, the only way we will see true effective change is through cooperation on a global scale.

AXA Ireland is partnering with The Nature Trust and Ecologi as part of their plan to focus on the environment. With that in mind, they plan to offset 100% of carbon emissions produced by all new and existing car customers for one year, at no extra cost.

If the quiz isn't working properly, click here.

Make a change that matters. To find out more about Carbon Neutral Car Insurance from AXA, click here.

Sponsored by