QUIZ: Can you recognise the hurler from these pixelated images?

It’s certainly been a strange year to date but the return of the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship has given hurling fans something to look forward to.

This year’s championship has already treated fans to some incredible matches and there’s certain to be more to come. In the meantime, fans can test their hurling knowledge with this fun quiz.

Can you identify the hurlers from a single pixelated image? There are a few legends alongside some of today’s young stars so only the dyed-in-the-wool hurling fans will be able to get 10/10.

To coincide with the rescheduled hurling season, Bord Gáis Energy has launched GAAGAA Box - an exciting new online video series filmed in the front-rooms of the most passionate hurling supporters across the country to record the agony and the ecstasy they experience while watching their beloved counties in action at home.

You can be sure that you’ll catch a couple of interesting quotes as you watch these #HurlingToTheCore fans cheer on their county for the remaining games.

Bord Gáis Energy wants people to show how they are adapting to watching games at home and are calling on fans to record themselves as they live through the most exciting moments of matches and share them on social media using #HurlingToTheCore.

Sponsored by