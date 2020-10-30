Quick and easy packed lunch ideas (that your kids will actually eat)

Are you tired of soggy sandwiches and fed up of boring yoghurts? If you are looking for some packed lunch inspiration, look no further.

Packed lunches can be a bone of contention in many homes. After all, there are a lot of boxes to tick. You want your kids’ lunches to be healthy, delicious and of course, easy to carry.

Our kids are so busy during the day it’s important that they have enough fuel to keep them going. But you also need to make sure that you’re including things that they enjoy eating.

We all know the disappointment of throwing away a half-eaten lunch box at the end of the school day. So, to give you some fresh new ideas for this month, we have teamed up with Connacht Gold Half Fat Butter to share some easy-to-make recipes.

BLT pasta salad

Bon appétit!

This is a great option if you like to prepare your kid’s lunches the night before. It’s quick, simple and nutritious too. Simply boil some pasta in a pan. Meanwhile, cook your rashers, chop up some tomatoes and some basil. Once the pasta is drained, add some Connacht Gold Half Fat Butter and toss to coat. Then, simply assemble all the ingredients in a lunchbox and you’re good to go.

Rainbow salad wraps

If you want to pack some veg into your child’s lunchbox then this is the perfect recipe. All you’ll need is a wholegrain tortilla, some tasty hummus and whatever vegetables you’ve got in the fridge. Try peppers, carrot and lettuce for an extra crunchy wrap. This also tastes great with a little bit of cheese or some sweet chilli sauce if hummus isn’t your thing.

Ham and cheese kebabs

When it comes to lunchboxes, ham and cheese is that old classic. But you can put a new and exciting spin on it by trying out these fun kebabs. First of all, make your sandwich using cheddar, ham and Connacht Golf Half Fat Butter. Them cut each sandwich into four and slide onto pre-soaked skewers separating out each one with a slice of cucumber. Quick, tasty and fun.

Cheesy quesadillas

This lunch is definitely a winner if your kid likes choice. Quesadillas are quick and easy to make simply warm a tortilla on your frying pan, add some cheese and whatever other toppings you want (chicken and peppers are a good combination). Next, fold over your quesadilla and cook until golden. You can then add some fun dips such as guacamole, salsa or sour cream to their lunchboxes. These quesadillas are delicious, both hot and cold.

The classic MMC sandwich

Have you ever tried an MMC? If not you’re missing out. Simply get a slice of your favourite wheaten bread, add some Connacht Gold Half Fat Butter and then layer on grated cheddar and sliced cucumber. Finish with a dollop of Marmite on top. Sometimes the simple things really are the best. Real butter that spreads straight from the fridge and with only half the fat. There’s only one butter that can give you all that – Connacht Gold Half Fat Butter. Make it real but simple to spread with Connacht Gold Half Fat butter.

Sponsored by