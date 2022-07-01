Property Radar - 6 new developments being built in Leinster right now

Based in fantastic locations such as Newbridge, Trim, Balbriggan and several more besides, there are some exciting new homes on offer for anyone in the market.

As important as it is to make sure your new home meets all your standards in terms of size and design, its location is understandably going to play just as important a role in the final decision. Whether you want somewhere close to family or within commuting distance of work, we all want to love where we live.

Glenveagh Homes help build communities all over Ireland, with developments on offer to suit just about any kind of lifestyle. Below are some of the latest developments across Leinster, which are perfect for anyone looking for a home in Meath, Kildare or Dublin.

Belin Woods, Newbridge

Even with the bustling town of Newbridge on your doorstep and Dublin only a stone’s throw away, serenity is never in short supply in this stunning part of the country. With a wide range of family homes on offer, think of Belin Woods as the perfect balance between urban living and rural adventure a mere 25-minute train journey away from Heuston Station.

Based right beside the iconic River Liffey, gentle neutral paint colours and white ceilings make it incredibly easy for you to put your own twist on it after moving in. Complete with a spacious attic, modern fitted kitchens and stylish contemporary bathrooms, the fluid layout of these stunning homes makes the most of the uninterrupted natural light that quickly fills every room.

At the rear of then house, a beautiful set of two-tone French doors lead to the spacious back garden. Fully secured with a boundary fence, it’s the perfect place to host friends and family or let the kids enjoy themselves outdoors.

Some of the key highlights:

Total of 343 homes

Two, three, and four-bedroom homes

Secure seeded garden

Private parking

A-rating BER

10-year Homebond structural guarantee

To view Belin Woods on an interactive virtual tour, click here.

Barnoaks, Citywest

Whether you want to explore the Dublin mountains, visit our capital city or explore the rest of the country, Citywest is the perfect gateway to it all. That’s what makes it such a wonderful location for a new home, and Glenveagh’s exciting Barnoaks development offers the chance to make that a reality in the near future.

It’s not simply the location that stands out, as each of the houses are newly built using only the finest modern materials and designed to suit just about any lifestyle. Siro broadband also comes included as standard in all homes, making connectivity as smooth as possible for anyone working from home.

Your home is more than just what lies within four walls, so Barnoaks is blessed with plenty of open outdoor areas as well. Whether you want to explore some of the nearby parks or simply love opening up the French doors to the fully secured back garden, you’ll never have far to look for a good source of fresh air.

Some of the key highlights:

Two, three, and four-bedroom homes

Fibre optic broadband as standard

Secure seeded garden

Air to water heat pumps built in

A-rating BER

10-year Homebond structural guarantee

To find out more about Barnoaks, click here.

Riversend at Effernock, Trim

Resting on the banks of the River Boyne, Trim is one of the most historic towns in Ireland and well connected to every corner of the country. Less than 40 minutes from Dublin Airport and less than half that to the legendary Hill of Tara, Glenveagh Homes’ new Riversend at Effernock development offers an opportunity to make this magical part of Ireland your new home.

A family-friendly area in a stunningly picturesque setting, this extension to the existing Effernock development is an exciting addition to a close-knit community. With each and every home built to meet the highest modern standards and designed to bring in as much natural sunlight as possible, every inch has been rigorously checked by Glenveagh’s dedicated Quality Team.

On the outside, having Ireland’s Ancient East waiting to be explored is not something you can ever grow tired of. Whether you want to take the kids on a trip to Trim Castle or want to visit the fantastic Tayto Park which is only about half an hour away, you’ll have plenty of options!

Some of the key highlights:

Four-bedroom homes

Fibre optic broadband as standard

Secure seeded garden

Air to water heat pumps built in

A-rating BER

10-year Homebond structural guarantee

To view Riversend at Effornock on a virtual tour, click here.

Castleland Park, Balbriggan

Even though the city centre is still well within reach, the northern coast of Dublin is up there with some of the most naturally gorgeous parts of Ireland. Particularly on a warm summer’s day, it’s easy to see why places like Balbriggan are such a popular choice for people looking for a taste of seaside living.

All of the fixtures and fittings that make a modern home so comfortable to live in will be found inside the homes of Castleland Park. Spacious and developed to the highest quality, a wide variety of home types offer something for just about every lifestyle.

Whether you want to make the 20-minute drive to Drogheda, the 35-minute train to Dublin City or the 20-minute coastal cycle to Skerries Harbour, there is always so much to see and experience in this neck of the woods.

Some of the key highlights:

Three and four-bedroom homes

Fibre optic broadband as standard

Secure seeded garden

Patio area

A-rating BER

10-year Homebond structural guarantee

To find out more about Castleland Park, click here.

Walker’s Gate, Kildare

If you are looking to strike a balance between serenity and connectivity, you can’t do a lot better than Kildare Town. Whether you want to embark on a family adventure in the countryside, enjoy life in a thriving community or simply

As for the homes inside Walker’s Gate, these high-quality premium homes offer the chance to become a part of a growing community. Each of them were constructed as bright, open-plan homes, with no stone left unturned to make sure it remains a comfortable place to live in long into the future.

A mere 30 minutes from the M50 and only an hour and a half from Limerick, it’s also just as easy to find a touch of peace and quiet in places like the nearby Blessington Lakes, also only about 30 minutes away by car.

Total of 187 homes

Two, three and four-bedroom homes

Fibre optic broadband as standard

Secure seeded garden

A-rating BER

10-year Homebond structural guarantee

To view Walker’s Gate on an interactive virtual tour, click here.

Ravens Mill, Rolestown

In a peaceful corner of Dublin not far from the Meath border, Rolestown is a perfectly placed location for anyone looking for a home in a growing community.

With a variety of home sizes available to suit just about any lifestyle, you’ll certainly find space for all you need inside Ravens Mill. Be it space for a home office or a comfortable place to raise your family, each and every construction is done to the highest of standards.

Ideally situated between Swords and Ashbourne, you get the best of both worlds by keeping both Dublin’s City and the stunning countryside of Ireland’s East all within easy touching distance. The coastline is easily accessed as well, with the stunning seaside town of Rush less than 30 minutes away by car.

Three and four-bedroom homes

Fibre optic broadband as standard

Secure seeded garden

Condensing Samsung heating pump

A-rating BER

10-year Homebond structural guarantee

To view Ravens Mill on an interactive virtual tour, click here.

If you would like to find out more about Glenveagh’s developments in exciting locations all ]across Ireland, visit the website here.

