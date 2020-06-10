Pressure on farmers to use protected urea expected to grow

In recent times, Irish farmers have been advised that they need to make the switch to fertilisers based on protected urea, urea treated with a urease inhibitor (UI), in order to reduce emissions on farms.

Farmers have been told that this will contribute to the reduction of the carbon footprint of Irish agriculture and help reduce the emission of noxious (greenhouse) gases to the atmosphere. The pressure to utilise protected urea will continue and IFI has teamed up the International Chemical Giant BASF to develop its own solutions.

The leading brand

IFI Topper (46pc N) has been the leading brand of granular urea available to the Irish farmer for almost 30 years. IFI Super Topper (38pc N, 7.5pc S) has been added to the IFI urea range in recent years to allow efficient application of both nitrogen and sulphur while utilising, at the same time, the benefits of urea based nitrogen.

Urea is the most widely used nitrogen fertiliser worldwide. It is relatively easy to produce, less costly for the end user due to lower transport and storage costs as a result of its high concentration of N.

For urea to be utilised by the growing plant it must first be converted to ammonium and nitrate. This occurs in the soil where a naturally occurring enzyme, urease, breaks down urea into its constituent parts, almost immediately on application.

Under certain conditions, like high temperatures, low moisture levels and high local pH, this reaction can occur very quickly leading to nitrogen losses, through ammonia volatilisation, where ammonia gas escapes to the atmosphere. As well as being a monetary cost to farmers, the loss of ammonia to the atmosphere is highly undesirable as regards climate change and environmental damage.

These ammonia losses are preventable if the urea is pre-treated with a urease inhibitor (UI). An approved UI inhibits the activity of urease for a period of time thereby allowing the recently applied urea into solution in the soil leading to a consequent reduction in ammonia losses.

IFI develops its own solutions

Agriculture’s carbon footprint and greenhouse gas production is likely to come under greater scrutiny in the coming years. To address this, IFI has teamed up the International Chemical Giant BASF to develop its own solutions.

IFI is now using Limus, the patented UI, developed by BASF. Limus is recognised as the leading UI used worldwide. It contains two active ingredients NBPT and NPPT and has been approved by Teagasc for use in Irish agriculture.

Limus blocks urease activity in the soil thereby preventing urea hydrolysis thus reducing ammonia formation. Trials have established that nitrogen losses can be almost totally eliminated using Limus as a UI on granular urea.

IFI has now introduced three new urea based products, all of which are protected by Limus:

IFI Topper N – Sure (46pc N)

IFI Super Topper N – Sure (38pc N, 7.5pc S)

IFI Topper Boost N – Sure (29pc N, 0pc P, 14pc K, + 3.8pc S)

These new products, Topper N – Sure, Super Topper N – Sure and Topper Boost N – Sure, are designed to ensure that they deliver for Irish farmers using protected urea as the main source of nitrogen, thus ensuring the long-term sustainability of Irish agriculture.

