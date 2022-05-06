Planting roots: How to spot community spirit before you buy

We looked at some simple ways to tell what a community might be like before you buy, along with how to get involved once you move in.

When searching for your dream home, many things can make the checklist, depending on what is important to you and your family. Of course, the importance of things like the number of bedrooms a house has or having a garden for the kids to play in will vary from person to person. However, something that sits high on most people's list is finding somewhere that feels like home and becoming part of a community.

But how easy is it to spot that kind of thing before moving somewhere? And is it possible to pick up on the vibe of an area before you actually live there?

We spoke to Annette McGarry, Community Engagement Manager for Glenveagh Homes, to find out what community spirit looks like and how to spot it before you buy.

Finding community spirit

"Firstly, it's about regular interaction, whether with your neighbours or your local community," Annette explains.

"For some people, it's about playing with the local GAA club or doing the park run. For others, it's volunteering with a community organisation like the local Tidy Towns. Or even just having a quick chat in the newsagents or coffee shop. It's those small but meaningful ways of improving the living experience for community members and instilling that sense of belonging to a place."

When it comes to an area having a good sense of community spirit, Annette says there are a couple of ways to tell.

"Doing a little bit of research on social media is a good way these days. There are a lot of good Facebook groups out there. You can see quite quickly how alive that community spirit is.

"People moving into the area can get advice from residents and the wider community, which is really helpful. I've seen it with some of our developments, like Ledwill Park in Kilcock. Whatsapp groups have been set up to help people, depending on their needs.

"For example, there's a buggy walking group for new mums to the area, which is a lifesaver, for mums, in particular, to get out and about and get walking and meeting their neighbours that way.

"From there, they tend to evolve into residents’ associations, which positively impact the living experience for years to come."

While social media offers potential buyers a wealth of information and help, Annette also recommends visiting the neighbourhood in person.

"Drive into an area at different times and over the weekend. So you can see first-hand whether there's a park run or a cycling group, or whatever interests you; you can always spot those a mile away at the weekends."

Joining local activities

Finding out if an area has any organised events can be a great way to get a sense of what day-to-day life might be like as a resident. Something as simple as getting together at the green at Christmas or a summer BBQ can give an area a warm sense of togetherness. That togetherness is something Glenveagh has fostered for many years within their developments.

"Last year, we had 17 Christmas trees delivered to our developments across Meath, Wicklow, Kildare, Cork, and Offaly. We got them all lit up, and we had selfie frames beside them so people could get pictures with their friends and family. We even had a few dog selfies sent to us!

"It was lovely. It became a focal point for the estates; some residents met and had mulled wine around the tree at Christmas.

"We also do a number of planting days with residents. We have some nice interactive activities with the kids as part of that. Biodiversity in Schools comes along and helps the kids build bug hotels, and they absolutely love it. We have face painters, a coffee truck etc., so it's just a chance for all the neighbours to get out and meet each other while the kids are enjoying themselves."

Becoming part of a community

Once you have found an area that feels right and you move in, getting involved in the community can feel daunting, but Annette recommends getting stuck in.

"It's always a bit daunting after you've moved house - where do you start? But it's all about taking that first step, whether joining a Facebook group or following a particular club or going to the local park run. If you have kids, it's always great to encourage their participation in activities, such as going to GAA nursey on a Saturday morning and meeting other like-minded individuals."

Sport is a huge part of Irish culture and has brought families and communities together for many years. Nothing gets the local community spirit pumping like a day by the pitch.

"We do a lot of sponsorship with local sports clubs, particularly underage teams, like the juvenile girls' teams in GAA and soccer. For example, we've recently sponsored a soccer academy in East Wall, Dublin Docklands area. It's something they've wanted to do for years, but there was no funding, so we've helped them with that. It launched in March, and the first weekend had over 40 kids attending, it was really amazing."

Helping out with a local charity organisation is another fantastic way to meet like-minded people and give back to your new community. Keep an eye out for volunteer days or get the ball rolling and sign up to help fundraise.

So, whether you decide to support a local team, volunteer with a community organisation or join a group on Facebook, there are lots of ways to find and become part of a community.

Annette has one final piece of advice for any newbies to a neighbourhood that can help them get involved and bring their community spirit to life.

"Introduce yourself to the neighbours or invite them in for a cup of tea; you never know who you'll end up being best friends with."

