Pakman Awards 2021 - Everything you need to know about the national environmental awards

In an age where climate change is a determining factor in business decisions the world over, responsible waste management and recycling remains one of the most effective solutions. Achieving this is no mean feat however, and Irish businesses leading the charge deserve praise for their environmental efforts.

Now in their seventh year, the Pakman Awards offer exactly that. The national environmental Awards offer a great opportunity for any business, organisation or community group to demonstrate their environmental leadership and how they are making a difference for future generations. The hope is that it can inspire others to follow the example they set.

Both large and small business entities and organisations enter every year, with previous winners including Bujo, Castletroy College, RTÉ and the Aran Islands Co-Op Recycling Project. With all of the entrants having submitted their applications for 2021, this year’s Awards take place on Friday, 29 October in the Shelbourne Hotel, with special guest of the evening, Minister of State for Public Procurement and eGovernment, Ossian Smyth TD.

The Awards are proudly supported by sponsors including the Department of Environment, Climate & Communications, IWMA, Enviroguide, WEEE Ireland, Repak ELT, AMCS, Covanta and European Recycling Platform. This year there are 11 categories ranging from Business Recycling Champion and Community Recycling Initiative to Innovation in Waste Resources Products & Services and Environmental Education & Awareness Initiative.

What’s new this year

A brand-new category has been introduced for this year; the Online Green Packaging Award. Applications were open to producers and retailers of e-commerce packaging, and the winner was chosen based on their innovative approach to sustainable packaging.

This new award was partly inspired by the significant increase in online shopping that came about due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Retailers had to meet this increased demand in a way that demonstrated CO2 reduction impacts across the supply chain, which is where this year’s winner stood out from the competition.

As well as the introduction of a new category for this year, businesses were also reflecting over a much longer period of time. While entrants would usually provide examples only from the previous 12 months, this year’s Awards are based on examples of work taking place over the past two years.

Séamus Clancy, CEO OF Repak commented: “The Pakman Awards are always evolving and our categories honour the great work of individuals, communities and organisations across the country.

“Despite difficult conditions over the last 18 months, most businesses and organisations have continued to implement exemplary waste management, sustainability, and recycling practices and with both our existing and new categories, we want to highlight these efforts and celebrate their achievements.”

This year’s winners

The winners of all 11 categories in the national environmental awards will be announced on 29 October in The Shelbourne Hotel. Not only is winning one of these prestigious awards the perfect reflection of a business’ effective approach to sustainability, but it is also one of the highest environmental accolades any organisation can win.

Taking a look back through the list of previous winners, it’s clear that small businesses are given the same opportunity as larger corporations. From local community group efforts to improve recycling, to corporate schemes that prioritise prevention of waste and innovation in waste management, the Pakman Awards play an important role in highlighting and acknowledging these achievements.

Previous winners of a Pakman Award include; Clean Ireland Recycling, Tesco Ireland, FoodCloud and FoodCloud Hubs, AIB, Raidió Teilifís Éireann, Sligo County Council, Lidl, Recreate Ireland and Recycle IT and Bujo. Each of the individual categories offer organisations a platform to share their achievements and this year’s winners are expected to be just as diverse.

Séamus Clancy added: “We’re delighted to have such great interest in the Pakman Awards from community groups and organisations around the country this year. These national environmental awards give finalists and winners the chance to enhance their reputation and showcase their sustainability credentials at a national level.

The quality and innovation displayed in our entries for 2021 gives me confidence that we are making great strides to protect our environment and plan for a more sustainable future.”

The Pakman Awards offer a fantastic opportunity for any business, organisation or community group to demonstrate their environmental leadership and sustainability credentials at a national level and show how they are making a difference to our environment. For more information on the Pakman Awards, please visit www.pakman.ie

