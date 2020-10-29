Overactive bladder: Here’s everything you need to know about this common condition

Are your life choices dictated by an overactive bladder (OAB)? Perhaps you’ve spent an entire shopping trip searching for the nearest loo or worried your way through a concert in case you couldn’t hold on until intermission.

Dealing with this condition can be lonely and sometimes anxiety-inducing. But it’s important that you know that you’re not alone. In fact, OAB affects approximately 350,000 people over the age of 40 in Ireland.

It’s a common condition, but one that can be managed and treated. The first step is to arm yourself with information and knowledge. Here are some important facts you need to know about OAB.

What exactly is OAB?

In a nutshell, OAB is a medical problem that affects the way your bladder behaves. The condition causes an involuntary and sudden contraction or squeezing of the muscle in the wall of the bladder.

In people with overactive bladder, the bladder muscles seem to give wrong messages to the brain, causing the bladder to contract more often than it should, even when it only contains a small amount of urine, and not always when you want it to. In effect, you have much less control over when your bladder contracts to pass urine.

These involuntary contractions give rise to the symptoms associated with OAB.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of OAB include urgently needing to pass urine, frequently needing to go to the toilet (eight or more times a day, or two or more times a night), and in some cases accidental leakage of urine due to not getting to the toilet in time.

Some people who suffer from OAB are “OAB dry”. That means they feel an urgent need to urinate and may make frequent trips to use the toilet, but they are able to make it to the bathroom in time. However, some people with OAB may accidently leak urine, which is called urge incontinence or “OAB wet”.

Is OAB a normal part of aging?

Urinary incontinence shouldn’t be accepted as a normal part of the aging process and something you must learn to live with. If you find you often feel an urgent and overwhelming need to urinate, are making too many trips to the bathroom, and sometimes have leakages, you may have a bladder problem and should contact your GP for advice and treatment.

Does OAB only affect older people?

OAB is usually a condition that we associate with people at retirement age or older. In fact, 39pc of people in Ireland think that OAB is a condition primarily affectingly the elderly.

However, it’s important to note that that isn’t always the case. In fact, OAB can affect people at many stages of life. Almost half (49pc) of people with the condition are aged 35-64, while 37pc are aged 18-34.

Is there one definitive cause of overactive bladder?

No, there is no single cause of an overactive bladder (OAB). The overwhelming urge to urinate is as a result of involuntary bladder muscle contractions and this can be caused by a number of factors including: a urinary tract infection, constipation, a blockage of the bladder (ie. tumour, enlarged prostate etc), drinking too much caffeine or alcohol, neurological disorders, such as Parkinson's disease, strokes and multiple sclerosis, and some medications.

Is the condition manageable?

The good news is yes, OAB is a condition that can be managed in a variety of ways once diagnosed. Here are some ways that you can manage your symptoms:

Lifestyle changes

Simple lifestyle changes can make a huge difference such as drinking plenty of water and eating a healthy, balanced diet. Being overweight can also contribute to OAB so try to keep an eye on your weight and get adequate exercise.

If you’re living with OAB try to avoid caffeinated, fizzy drinks or alcohol. These types of fluids can aggravate the sensation of urgency and have a diuretic effect which makes you produce urine more quickly. Cigarette smoke and nicotine also act as bladder irritants so if you smoke, now is a good time to stop.

Pelvic floor exercises

Pelvic floor exercises strengthen the pelvic floor muscles. As with any muscle, regular exercise can make these muscles stronger and thereby help you prevent or control urinary incontinence.

You can do pelvic exercises discreetly just about anytime, whether you’re driving in the car, sitting at your desk or relaxing on the couch. You can follow the instructions here or find a physiotherapist in your area on the ISCP website.

Medication

Not everyone needs medicine to treat overactive bladder syndrome (OAB), however, if you are having difficulty controlling your condition with lifestyle changes alone, your doctor may suggest a treatment plan for you that may include taking a prescription medicine.

