‘Opening up about anxiety has been the biggest blessing in disguise’: How Andraya Tighe hopes to make Instagram a more positive place

Andraya Tighe describes her Instagram page as, “Light-hearted with a serious edge every now and then”.

On her popular blog and social media channels she covers a wealth of topics from sustainable fashion to food but her main focus over the last few years has been mental health.

This is something that Andraya has been passionate about for a long time and her honest account has endeared her to her fans. To find out more, we caught up with Andraya as part of our Creators Spotlight series.

What made you start your page?

I started my blog, OnlyTiggy.com, in 2017 after finishing my undergraduate degree. I have always had a love for writing, so this was a starting point for me. I started my page to share travel stories and to explore food-related topics. I remember my first published post was a travel story about my time in Amsterdam.

Three years on and my page is so much more than a travel and food blog. I never imagined it would expand as much as it has. I have found a love for sustainability over time which is something I share with my audience, along with mental health related advice and fashion inspired posts.

Do you think it’s important to talk about mental health online?

Yes, absolutely. A decade ago, speaking out about mental health was unheard of. It was considered a‘taboo’ topic. When I first started my Instagram page, very few people had opened up about anxiety and depression. I believe it was Bressie who initiated this topic in Ireland at the time, and it was him who inspired me to open up about my own personal struggles.

Opening up about living with anxiety has been the biggest blessing in disguise. You really don’t realise how many people are in the same position as you until you speak out. I vocalised my struggles about two years ago, and as a result, I received dozens of messages from people who related entirely.

We shouldn’t treat anxiety or depression as if it’s an illness. At the end of the day, it is human nature to worry and no two people are infinitely happy. We all go through rough spells. If speaking out about my personal day-to-day issues can help one person get through their day, I know I’ve done a good job. I like to promote mental health through positive content, sharing peaceful video content and involving my followers in meditative exercises.

Why are you passionate about these issues?

Well, as I was saying earlier, I have anxiety; it’s something I’ve suffered from for years. I have an unspoken fear called ‘emetophobia’, which is the fear of getting sick. A couple of months ago, I used my platform to speak out about this fear. For a long time, I convinced myself that living with emetophobia would get better over time, but if anything it has worsened with age. I’ve always been a massive advocate for it because I believe it is heavily linked with anxiety, and if anything, I’d like to give those suffering in silence some hope.

Earlier this year, I spoke out about emetophobia on my platform. Plenty of my followers replied back saying they had never heard of it, which was to be expected, but to my surprise, I also received lots of messages from people saying that they also suffer badly from emetophobia. I would like to think I’ve built a community from these shared struggles. I love helping others, so this journey has been a walk in the park. I am passionate about helping others to overcome their fear, but I’m even more passionate about creating awareness wherever I can.

Can Instagram be good for your mental health?

It can be, if you’re following the right accounts for YOU. I used to follow hundreds of pages that made me feel a little insecure. I’ve adopted a mantra where I now tell myself, ‘This is your body for life, love it’, because it is so easy to compare ourselves to others, especially on platforms such as Instagram.

Instagram is what you make it at the end of the day. It can be one of the best places to find quotes, positive mantras and stories, but it can also be a toxic platform, reminding you of the things you do not have. I try to be as mindful as possible if I am travelling abroad or if I am showing my followers new clothes. I’m very fortunate to have these things and to have a well travelled lifestyle, but this may not suit someone who’s saving for a house or for someone struggling to get by.

I like to think my platform is a positive space for those looking to be uplifted on a bad day. My best advice for anyone struggling to find peace with Instagram is to switch off every now and then. If an account makes you unhappy, click unfollow. Scrolling aimlessly is detrimental on our mental health, so spending little time on Instagram or any social media platform is really important. Overall, I’ve always been a very positive person. I have made the effort to surround myself around positive people and to follow positive accounts online. That alone has changed my perspective of social media.

Are there any downsides to sharing your life online?

Yes, sometimes. There’s a lot of pressure to keep up appearances on social media. I certainly have days where I think ‘I haven’t posted anything today’, and I am overcome with panic. Having said that, I’m quite the over sharer and have been very frank about late night panic attacks and low days. I don’t mind sharing the nitty gritty. If it means I am helping someone who may be feeling similarly, that’s all that matters.

I’m a firm believer in taking a break from social media every now and then. It’s so important to take time to switch off. So much of my life is online, so I feel it’s necessary to take time away to live, to take in the world around me and to appreciate the little things. I’ve learned to keep many aspects of my life relatively private, such as friends, relationships and family.

Have you ever worked with brands in the past?

I have! I’m a current bBold Tan ambassador and I am loving every second of it! They’re both vegan and cruelty free, so to say it is right up my street is an understatement! It’s given me the opportunity to get creative with makeup and beauty products. I have also worked with many food brands in the past which has been an exciting experience to say the least. I love trying and testing new restaurants and dishes.

What sort of brands would you like to work with?

As I said earlier, my Instagram is extremely diverse. I’ll work with any brand that’s up my alley. I have always had a fond love for all things food and fashion related. The dream would be to work with a food brand as I love getting creative in the kitchen. I’d also love to work with a sustainable clothing brand to help educate people on all things fast fashion, and to promote vintage stores and labels! There are so many brands I can imagine myself working with as I have so many ideas!

