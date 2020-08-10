Nutritionist shares her top 5 tips for back-to-school lunches

It might be hard to believe, but September is just around the corner. Before you know it, we will be back to uniforms, school runs and of course, school lunches.

While the thought of pulling out the trusty Tupperware might fill you with dread, there are some simple ways that you can make the whole process more enjoyable.

It’s all about finding healthy, easy options that work for you and your family. To find out more, we caught up with Caroline Gunn, registered nutritionist with The National Dairy Council. Here are Caroline’s top five tips for fuss-free lunches.

1. Get the kids involved

An easy way to make lunchtime more exciting is to get the kids involved the night before. Even talking to your kids about what goes into their lunchbox can make them feel more in control.

"That doesn’t mean you have to give them free rein," Caroline explains. "You can get them involved and allow them to make choices while also setting some boundaries. You might let them choose options within the same food group; for example, a wholegrain pitta pocket or wholegrain bread, an apple or a banana. It’s giving them a bit of control, but without infinite options!"

Another way to help children get involved is to cook and bake together.

"We might all be sick of banana bread by now," Caroline laughs, "but there are plenty of delicious recipes out there suitable for the lunchbox: veggie muffins, homemade soups, mini omelettes or hummus spreads to name a few. It can be a really nice way to spend time with your kids. Learning cooking skills can also teach kids about where their food comes from, which is really important as well."

2. Use the food pyramid as a guide

If you’re unsure what to put in your child’s lunchbox, use the food pyramid as a handy guide to consider their needs across the day.

"The food pyramid divides up our food into groups based on the nutrients they provide and is a guide for those aged 5 years and older," explains Caroline. "Ideally, you’ll want an abundance of fruit and veg across the day. You should be aiming for five to seven servings. That might seem like a lot but if you incorporate them into each meal or snack that they have, it can be very easily done.

"The next section is the wholegrain carbohydrates, such as bread, cereals, potatoes and rice which provide energy and fibre. These foods are also really important for our concentration throughout the day. Four to seven servings are recommended per day, depending on factors such as your child’s age, size and activity levels.”

"Then you have the dairy shelf which includes milk yogurt and cheese. It’s recommended that children aged five to eight years have three servings per day. Between the age of nine to 18, five servings are recommended from this food group. It’s so important to get calcium in because their bones are rapidly growing and developing. Milk also provides protein, iodine and B vitamins. That’s why we run the School Milk Scheme. It’s a really convenient and affordable way of supplying subsidised milk to registered schools and they can also avail of free fridges, exclusive resources and competitions.”

"Then you have the protein shelf. You need two servings per day from that across the day. That can include things like chicken, tuna, eggs and pulses."

3. Plan ahead

Have you ever arrived at school and realised you forgot to pack the lunches? Don’t worry, it happens but one way to avoid it is to work your lunchbox prep into other meal times.

"If you can, start to think about the lunches the evening or night before," states Caroline. "You can weave it into other meal prep. If you’re chopping peppers or carrots for your dinner, cut some extra for the lunchboxes. Vegetable sticks are a great snack for kids. If you’ve got some leftover wholegrain rice, you could turn that into a lovely rice salad or extra vegetables can be blitzed into soup."

Planning a few meals at once – from the shopping list stage to the prepping stage - can save you a lot of time and hassle.

4. Think about presentation

Presentation is something that you should never underestimate. You don’t need to cut your child’s cucumbers into flowers or origami their sandwiches but you should make sure their food is ready to grab.

"We have so many wonderful options now for colourful and easy-to-open Tupperware," Caroline explains. "If you have younger kids, you don’t want them to spend lunchtime struggling to open things. Time can also be limited in the classroom because they want to eat quickly and get out and play. You want the food to be as accessible as possible."

5. Don’t worry if food comes home

If you spend time making a lovely lunch for your child, it can be disheartening if it comes home untouched. But, it shouldn’t automatically cause for concern.

"Lunch is so important," Caroline admits. "It makes up about a third of your child’s energy and nutritional needs but you do need to factor it in around the day. Children’s portion size will vary and you need to tailor their lunchbox based on their age and individual needs. Their appetite can also vary from day to day. If the lunchbox comes back and only half of it is eaten, try not to go into panic mode straightaway. However, if it becomes a repeated pattern, you can sit down with the child and see what’s going on."

