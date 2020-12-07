‘Now I realise the importance of a hug’ – Three generations of Irish women explain what they’re looking forward to most post-lockdown

For many of us, hugging our family isn’t possible right now. This is something that, in 2020, we have realised we cannot take for granted anymore.

But what does a hug really mean to you? And who is the first person you will hug when it is safe to do so? Here, we speak to three generations of an Irish family to find out their thoughts.

Daughter: Clodagh Dooley, journalist

“Research says that heartfelt hugs may impact your wellbeing and may reduce stress,” Clodagh explains. “When I was a kid, and something ‘terrible’ happened such as falling over, a hug from mammy would suddenly make it better! For me, a hug conveys feelings of love and comfort.

“As I became an adult, hugs weren’t as frequent. But during the last few months, I’ve realised how much I would love a big bear hug if I have a bad day. And how little I actually show my appreciation for the ones I love, through the simple act of a hug.



“So whether it’s my boyfriend, my mother, my father, my sister, my grandparents or my friends, I’m going to make more of an effort to hug the people I love, to show them I truly care.

“In the meantime, I’m going to find other ways to stay connected to those I can’t hug just yet. I’ve planned to send out some thoughtful ‘care packs’ to loved ones for Christmas, including things like PJs, a dressing gown or jewellery – I’ve my eye on some nice bits from Zalando!”

Mother: Rita Dooley

“I celebrated my 50th birthday during the pandemic,” says Rita. “While I had a wonderful time with my husband and two daughters, I did miss being able to celebrate the milestone with my mother and siblings.

“However, I got a lovely surprise when they all decided to do a drive-by to mark the day, while dropping off gorgeous gifts including Ted Baker trainers and cake! More than ever, I wanted to give each one of them a hug.

“I think a hug symbolises close connection, both physically and emotionally. Hugging makes me feel happy. It will certainly be very emotional when we can all be that close again. I, for one, can’t wait for the day that I can hug my mother, siblings, nieces, nephews and in-laws again.”



Grandmother: Margie Carey

“I have 31 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren who I adore very much,” Margie explains. “It is sad to say, I have not yet met my five-month-old great granddaughter, Lucy, due to Covid-19.



“I have grandchildren who live just down the lane from me and they come to the door to shout in, ‘How are you, Granny?’. I do feel sad that I cannot give them a cuddle, but I try to be optimistic that I will be able to hug my grandchildren again soon, as well as my sons and daughters.



“Back in the old days, we would not have been as affectionate, but now, I realise the importance of a hug. It means everything to me. It makes me feel close to those I love.”



While Christmas will certainly be different this year, we can still reach out to our loved ones. And remember, there will be a day that we will hug again. When that day comes, let’s make sure we embrace everyone we love.



