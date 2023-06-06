North Kerry uncorked: 7 of the most amazing places within arm's reach of Tralee

There’s no such thing as heading in the wrong direction in North County Kerry, as the fact of it is that you’re guaranteed to find somewhere special.

Some roads are meant for driving, others make you want to pull over and enjoy the view. On a summer afternoon drive in the north of County Kerry however, you can expect to find a little bit of both.

It’s a landscape that has inspired songs, poems and plays, not to mention home to some of the country’s most talkative and welcoming people. Whether you’re watching the world go by in a Tralee café, trekking up Mount Brandon or having a quiet moment to yourself on Banna Strand, exploring this neck of the woods is always going to offer something new.

Before we get into the incredible places on offer around North Kerry, it’s only right that you think about where it is you’re going to lay your head. Recently ranked in the Top 6 Best of the Best of Irish Hotels in TripAdvisor’s Traveller’s Choice awards, Meadowlands Hotel is a family-run hotel situated on beautiful private gardens in the heart of Tralee.

The team at Meadowlands Hotel are proud of where they come from, and would be more than happy to help you plan your way around North Kerry. On top of that, Johnny Frank’s Bar & Outdoor Terrace will be there waiting for you with a fantastic selection of food and drink after a day of taking in as much of The Kingdom as you can.

Glanteenassig

If you were looking for a good place to start, Glanteenassig would certainly give you a sense of what makes this region so special. Not only is it surrounded by trees and lakes, but views of the surrounding coastline and mountainsides serve as reminders of how much more there is to explore.

After less than a 40-minute drive outside Tralee, you can take in the views on one of its manageable walking trails or simply set up on a picnic table with a bite to eat. Glanteenassig doesn’t need any major planning before your visit, but it shouldn’t take long either for you to feel recharged and ready to take in more of what Kerry has to offer.

Castlegregory

As you drive along the Dingle Peninsula, keep an eye out for the town of Castlegregory. The town itself is gorgeous as is its beautiful beach, but most importantly you can easily come away from here with memories that will last a lifetime.

Horseback riding along the beach offered by O’Connor’s Horse Riding, and you’ll be able to appreciate the Kerry coast in a way that you simply never could in a car or bus. Don’t worry about having to already be an expert on horseback to take part, as they cater to everyone from seasoned riders to total newcomers.

Tralee Greenway

It’s fair to say that greenways have become all the rage in recent years, and with good reason. They let you get out in the fresh air and take in huge stretches of the countryside without needing to worry about where to start, not to mention they tend to be ideal places to enjoy a little bit of peace and quiet.

There’s more than 13km of The Kingdom here waiting to be explored, and every single bit of it offers something new and exciting. It doesn’t make a difference whether you want to cover the greenway from the saddle of your bike or in your favourite pair of walking shoes, one guarantee is that you’re experiencing one of the best ways to really get a feel for Kerry’s great outdoors.

If you would rather cycle, Tralee Bike Hire is located just opposite the Greenway and offers hybrid and electric bikes for hire. Packages can be booked with Meadowlands Hotel, so be sure to enquire about them when booking your stay.

Fenit

At the western end of the aforementioned Greenway is the coastal village of Fenit, which is definitely not to be left out of any holiday plans. With Fenit Island on one side and Derrymore Island on the other, with the wild Atlantic in between, there’s something about this place that leaves a mark.

As well as the famous lighthouse, one of the most worthwhile things to do in Fenit is climb the steps to the St. Brendan The Navigator Monument. On the way up you’ll see examples of ancient Irish art and carvings of the ancient language of ogham, but at the top that you’ll find 360-views of the coast and a colossal statue to St. Brendan who, legend has it, crossed the Atlantic to the Americas in a Curragh 1,000 years before Columbus set sail.

Looking out at the water is one thing, but Fenit Seafari offers an exciting rib boat trip that lets you experience it on another level. This is a perfect adventure for all the family, whether you are a thrill seeker, birdwatcher or nature enthusiast.

Ballybunion

It’s hard enough at the best of times to not wander over to Ballybunion if you’re in the area, and it’s next to impossible to resist in the summertime. The cliff walk is easily manageable and rewards your efforts with endlessly impressive views, not to mention there seems to be something in the air of Ballybunion that makes its 99s taste better than anywhere else in Ireland.

Ballybunion also serves as the perfect reminder as to why people travel from all over the world to visit Irish golf courses. The old golf course at the top of the hill is perfectly situated overlooking the coast, so even if you’re knocking ball after ball into the bunker you’ll still have a smile on your face from the unforgettable backdrop.

Ballyheigue/Banna

North Kerry is not shy of fantastic beaches, to say the least! Iconic seaside spots like the Ballybunion are justifiably the first to come to mind, but Ballyheigue and Banna are also right down the road and both are absolute heaven for anyone who enjoys a seaside dip with a view.

Once you visit, all you need do is look out towards the Magharee Islands and Ballycurrane across the way to feel you made the right choice. You can pop into a local restaurant for a bite to eat, stroll the long sandy beaches, pop in for a dip or do nothing at all; it’s all par for the course (as is a visit to the incredibly scenic Ballyheigue golf course!).

Mount Brandon

If you’re going to spend a lot of time exploring North Kerry, there is bound to be one bit of scenery that keeps catching your eye. Mount Brandon stands proud over the Dingle Peninsula, and anyone who fancies donning their hiking boots for a few hours will be rewarded with one of the most sensational places in the country (or anywhere really, but that’s by the by).

Once you’ve parked the car in Faha car park, you can start the 952m climb to the top, which is marked out with a trail for you to follow. It can be tricky enough at times, but as with pretty much everything in Kerry it’s as much about the journey as it is the destination, so keep an eye out for everything from the crash site of a WW2 plane to glistening mountain lakes and far away sandy beaches as you make the climb.

