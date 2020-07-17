No garden, no problem: How to grow veg in unique places

Have you caught the gardening bug yet? Summer is the perfect time to try and grow your own fruit and veg at home. And the good news is, it’s a lot easier than you might think.

From tomatoes to carrots, there are lots of wonderful vegetables that you can grow in relatively small spaces. So, even if you don’t have a large garden or polytunnel, you can still reap the rewards.

Growing your own food comes with a whole host of benefits (apart from the delicious produce). It promotes mindfulness, well-being and a more sustainable approach to food, which is becoming an increasingly important topic here in Ireland.

Earlier this summer, Energia partnered with social enterprise GIY to launch the Get Ireland Growing Campaign. The campaign encourages Irish people to start sowing and growing as another step in the right direction for a more sustainable future for all of us.

So far, they have given away 1,000 Energia GROWBoxes. The boxes are designed for all living situations: whether you are in an apartment or have a garden, everyone can still grow herbs and vegetables.

So, to show you just how easy it is we decided to highlight some of the unique ways you can grow veg at home.

Window boxes

Window boxes are pretty when filled with flowers and shrubs, but did you ever consider using them to grow veg?

They’re particularly well suited to leaves. Try growing lettuces, radishes, endives, rocket and oriental salads in your window boxes. They’re all quick growing and don’t need too much attention which is great for busy homes.

GIY recommend using three or four window boxes to sow and sow little but often. Sow 10-15 seeds in the first box, then sow another batch in the second box three weeks later, and so on – this should guarantee a regular supply.

An old bin

Remember the old saying, ‘One man’s trash is another man’s treasure’? Well, that’s true of growing containers. Believe it or not, an old dustbin is the perfect place to grow some delicious spuds or tasty carrots.

Carrots can be sown until August so there’s still plenty of time to plant your first crop. Choose an open, sunny space and plant your seeds in 1cm deep rows 15-20cm apart. Carrots like moist spoil so you’ll need to make sure the container doesn’t dry out in the sun.

Unlike lettuce or other fast-growing veg, carrots take their time so don’t be alarmed if it seems like nothing is happening. It could take 2-3 weeks before you see any shoots! Baby carrots will be ready about 7 weeks after sowing, and you can leave the rest behind to grow more (maincrop varieties take about 11 weeks).

Hanging baskets

Hanging baskets are great for balconies or terraces as they don’t take up much space. Plus, they’re readily available from most garden centres.

They’re ideally suited to growing herbs, salad leaves, strawberries, and tomatoes. Another benefit of growing fruit and veg in hanging baskets is that they are protected from a lot of the pests that you might find on the ground. However, you do need to think about the weather conditions such as wind and light exposure.

Old crockery

Sustainability is key when it comes to growing your own food. You can use everything from recycled tyres to old drawers to plant veg outside but when it comes to indoor planting, you might want something a little bit more stylish.

Chipped or well-worn crockery and jars are great for growing herbs. You can either start from seeds or buy small plants from your local shop. Parsley, thyme, mint, lemon balm, sage and basil will grow particularly well on your kitchen windowsill. Not only will they be on hand when you’re cooking, but you’ll also be able to quickly see if they need a little bit of TLC.

The container commandments

As you can see, you really can grow fruit and veg anywhere but there are a few golden rules that you should always follow according to GIY.

1. Check your containers regularly

Most vegetables will grow well in containers and pots but you’ll need to keep a close eye on them. Because their roots are restricted in terms of the nutrients and water they can access, you will need to make sure that your plants are fed and watered regularly.

2. Don’t forget about drainage

To avoid overwatering your plant, make sure that you also cut or drill drainage holes into your container. In large pots you can also add a layer of small stones at the bottom.

3. Use compost

If you’re lucky enough to have good quality garden soil then you can use it to grow your veg. If not, use shop-bought potting compost (but not seed compost, which does not have enough nutrients in it). You can also make up a mixture of potting compost, top soil and well rotted garden compost or manure.

