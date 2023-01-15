New year, new smile: How dental treatment abroad can change your life for the better

While many people might not like the term “New Year’s Resolutions”, there’s no doubt that the New Year is a time to start afresh with different aspects of life. From relationships and finances, to career and health.

According to research, living healthily is one of the most common New Year goals. Living healthily can mean various lifestyle changes, such as exercising more, eating healthy and even adopting a healthy dental routine.

In fact, our teeth have such an important role in our daily lives. They help us chew and digest food, they help us to talk, and they can even give us confidence when they look and feel healthy.

However, for those who might need some additional help or treatment to achieve a healthy smile, it’s not always financially easy, with the cost of Ireland’s dental services increasing considerably in price.

On average, a single dental implant can cost from €1,500 in Ireland. However, compared with treatments abroad, you could make at least 40pc in savings. At Kreativ Dental Clinic in Budapest, Hungary, for example, a single dental implant starts from €680.

So by considering treatment abroad, you could end up ticking a few New Year goals off your list at once – achieving a healthy smile, saving money, and visiting a new destination!

Planning a dental trip

When Wicklow native Paddy, 31, damaged his teeth having suffered a fall, he started thinking about travelling abroad for dental treatment.

“The costs for dental treatment in Dublin were astronomical,” says Paddy, who now lives in Dublin, working with a software company. “I had heard about dental tourism in Hungary, and in particular, Kreativ Dental Clinic in Budapest caught my eye with their positive reviews.”

Paddy contacted Mary Flanagan, the Irish representative for Kreativ Dental Clinic. “I got a really good first impression speaking to Mary Flanagan. She talked me through everything. I decided to go ahead and book the consultation, which was free.”

After booking his flights, Paddy travelled to Budapest for the free X-ray and consultation, “The dental specialist provided me with a very comprehensive breakdown of the treatment plan and pricing. After this, I got a free taxi supplied by the clinic back to the airport – it was all very well organised and easy. I decided I was going to return to Budapest to go ahead with the dental treatment.”

Paddy’s treatment involved getting new crowns on all his top teeth to replace his broken teeth. He also required a full set of implants on his bottom teeth.

“I never once felt nervous,” says Paddy. “Kreativ Dental do an excellent job of putting their patients at ease. I found all the staff to be helpful and friendly.”

Paddy is delighted with his teeth today, and feels he made significant savings by choosing to get dental treatment abroad instead of in Ireland.

“The total cost of work, after flights and hotels, was about 40pc cheaper than prices I was quoted in Ireland. And the standard of work Kreativ Dental did was very high.”

Ensuring the best care

While making savings is certainly a pro of getting dental treatment abroad, recently, dental work abroad has received some bad press as a result of some people being unhappy with their treatment at overseas clinics.

However, the Irish Dental Association has advised people who may be travelling abroad, to focus on the quality of the work they receive, and not solely on the price of the work.

Irish representative of Kreativ Dental, Mary Flanagan, agrees. “It is so important to make sure you are visiting a clinic that has a reputation for quality treatment and care. And that you are well-informed, and know exactly what to expect before proceeding with any dental work.

“It’s also extremely important to check if the clinic provides aftercare in Ireland. Kreativ Dental offers aftercare in Ireland to any patient who may need it.”

Mary Flanagan became the Irish representative at the clinic, after her own experience there was a success. When she first started thinking about dental treatment, she was quoted up to €60,000 for treatment in Ireland.

Mary says, “But when I travelled to Budapest, I ended up having eight implants and 26 porcelain crowns fitted at the much lower price of €12,000, plus €400 for my flights. The initial consultation was free and the clinic also provides free accommodation for the first night in Budapest and free transfers from and to the airport.”

Kreativ Dental Clinic has been offering world-class dental treatment in Budapest since 1996, and many Irish people travel there for treatment monthly. Plus, the team of dental specialists has been there since the clinic’s inception, and will provide a comprehensive breakdown of your treatment at the consultation.

With the initial consultation being free, even if you decide not to go ahead with a treatment plan, it’s not a waste of a journey.

Because you’re still getting the opportunity to explore a new destination like Budapest. A perfect time for a city break in the New Year!

For more information, visit kreativdentalclinic.eu, call Mary at (086) 029 9998 or email mary@kreativdentalclinic.eu.

