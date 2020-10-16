New 4-bedroom houses now available in an exclusive development by Cannon Kirk in Waterside, Malahide

If you’re searching for your dream home in Dublin, look no further than one of the four remaining houses in the exclusive Waterside development, between Malahide and Swords village.

These 4-bedroom houses are located in-an exclusive development of 16 high-quality, two storey detached and semi-detached family homes. The development is located in a quiet cul de sac setting, ideally positioned between Malahide and Swords on the main Malahide to Swords road (R106).

With 12 sales to date, these houses have proven very popular with local people trading up and also with families looking for a spacious property in a desirable part of Dublin. The final four houses are now being launched and can be ready for occupation prior to Christmas.

The development is adjacent to a large open space area, which includes three football pitches, a playground and extensive amenities and walking areas. These houses offer gated access directly to this open space.

A fantastic location

There are also plenty of inviting restaurants and pubs in Swords and Malahide, while the Pavilions Shopping Centre and the Swords Retail Park will cater for all your shopping needs.

The area is well served with local schools and a variety of sports clubs and sporting activities on offer, making it a great place to raise a family.

It is also conveniently located close to major transport links, including Dublin Airport, M1, M50 and DART to the city centre from Malahide. Dublin Bus routes 32, 32X, 42 and 102 all stop at the entrance to Waterside serving the city centre and Dublin Airport. There are also plans for a new Metrolink that will be extended to Swords.

Quality finished homes

The houses all come with extra high ceilings and high-quality finishes, with an extended ground floor which leads to a very spacious, bright living area.

Prices for the 1,600ft2 semi-detached 4-bedroom houses start from €525,000 and €575,000 for the last 4-bedroom detached property, which comes with an extra-large corner south facing garden.

This final phase completes the Waterside development, with final roads and landscaping now fully completed. That means you can move into a complete and peaceful development, without further interference from future construction.

All of the houses come with a private driveway with two parking spaces, which have a decorative cobble finish. Each house’s carpark area has been prewired for an electric car charger as standard.

These houses are highly efficient with an A3 energy rating. The houses are highly insulated, with natural gas heating, and fitted with PV solar panels to keep energy costs to a minimum. All the houses are fitted with a mechanical extract ventilation system to provide a quieter and healthier living environment.

A closer look at the house

To find out more about what’s on offer, we spoke to Mark McKenna, sales manager at Cannon Kirk.

“There has been a lot of interest,” confirms Mark.

“A number of families have already moved in and are enjoying the comfort of their new homes.

“We expect demand to be high for the properties in this final phase as there are less traditional detached and semi-detached houses being built due to more recent planning requirements and a tendency towards higher density going forward.”

Off the entrance hall is a large bright living room, a wheelchair-accessible WC and large storage area located under the stairs.

“The kitchen is classic contemporary with high quality painted doors and Silka stone worktops. All houses have integrated Zanussi appliances including Induction electric hob, integrated extractor, oven, fridge freezer and dishwasher. Kitchens/dining areas come with high-quality floor tiling and tiled splashback as standard.”

Located directly off the kitchen is a large utility room with tiled floors, fitted units and worktop. It is plumbed for a washing machine and dryer with its own door to the garden.

Extra wide patio doors span the entire width of the kitchen, creating a real sense of space and allowing lots of light into the room. The kitchen leads through the patio door to a large sunny back garden featuring a large paved patio area.

Upstairs there are four large bedrooms (three doubles and one large single bedroom), a main bathroom and a storage press. Wardrobes are fitted as standard in all of the bedrooms.

The master bedroom comes with an extra-large walk through wardrobe area and a large en-suite. The bathrooms come complete with high quality bathroom fittings as well as wall and floor tiling.

Viewing is highly recommended

Every effort has been taken to ensure that viewings are safe and that all social distancing guidelines are followed. There’ll be no open viewings, but you can now book a private viewing appointment where all parties will wear face masks and PPE.

Register your interest now on the Waterside Malahide website or contact their sales team to arrange a private viewing at sales@hmd.ie or kevinfflanigan@gmail.com

Showhouse location - Eircode: K36N960

