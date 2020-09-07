‘Name another sport where 60 friends can put in a couple of hundred quid and basically own a team?’

When Arthurian Fame crossed the line in the last race of the day in Naas back in April, 2019, celebrations erupted in the grandstand among a large group in blue and white scarves.

With 62 owners in the Blackrock Racing club and plenty of their friends along for the occasion, it was no surprise that there was wild celebrations when ‘Fame’ won on its very first outing. As horse trainer Joseph O’Brien was hoisted into the air by the delighted former Blackrock College students, the old friends and schoolmates had plenty to cheer about.

So what’s it like to be a member of a winning syndicate or club?

Horse Racing Ireland is giving the public a chance to take a peak behind the curtain and hear from major industry players with a series of Race Behind the Scenes events from September 14 to 18. It’s a chance for anyone interested in horse racing to find out how to get involved, watch webinars with racing insiders and to discover more about ownership or employment opportunities.

Ahead of the event, we spoke to Blackrock Racing manager, Pierce Dargan, about what it’s like to share a horse with friends.

Sharing your passion with friends

“I don’t think I’ve ever been more nervous,” recalls the syndicate manager, Pierce Dargan, when he looks back to that day at Naas.

“It must be how parents feel watching their children compete at sports. You’re just going ‘Oh god, I hope he does well.’ I can’t describe the feeling because it’s just complete euphoria when he wins and then you get to turn around and you’re not the only one loving it. You’ve got 40 or 50 friends around you and you go and have the best night.”

Expand Close Hayley Turner and Blackrock Racing celebrate after Arthurian Fame wins the Microsoft Cup Lady Riders Handicap. Picture: Alain Barr / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hayley Turner and Blackrock Racing celebrate after Arthurian Fame wins the Microsoft Cup Lady Riders Handicap. Picture: Alain Barr

The idea to start Blackrock Racing came about when Pierce bumped into some old school friends at Royal Ascot for the first time in years. He figured that if they were interested enough to spend money to attend prestigious racing events, they might be willing to spend a little bit more to return as owners.

With a bit of planning and a lot of hard work, that germ of an idea would go on to become reality when they bought their first horse – Arthurian Fame.

For the friends and former schoolmates, co-owning a horse proved to be an excuse to stay in touch, catch up for races and reconnect over a shared passion. Not to mention the undeniable excitement of days like that first one at Naas!

“I had friends from school and life gets in the way, you fall out of contact and you’re wondering how they’re doing,” he explains.

“This gives you that reason to meet up and talk, to share something – that’s the reason for sport and why we love sport. To share those moments with friends and family. I think shared ownership is the best way to do that, especially if you’re a little bit younger and don’t have the means to have a horse by yourself.”

There can be a perception that you need a lot of money to get into horse ownership but Pierce points out that a syndicate or club is effectively a way to crowdfund a horse. Subsequent expenses are then shared equally. Unlike soccer or rugby, you don’t need to be a multimillionaire to get into ownership in horse racing.

“Name another sport where 60 friends can put in a couple of hundred quid and basically own a team and compete against the top owners?” he says.

“It’s the unique thing about our sport where you’re able to go up against the guys who have massive resources and compete and even win sometimes, which is even better. And you’re able to share that and it’s your team and it’s your colours. It’s the unique thing about our sport that we don’t say enough about. Anyone can be the owner.”

In Arthurian Fame, the club got a first horse that lived up to expectations and gave its 62 owners some incredible days out. Since then, the Blackrock College colours have appeared at some prestigious racing events.

“We all put a couple of hundred quid in and we were able to go to the top echelons of the sport - Royal Ascot, Christmas day at Leopardstown, winning the Microsoft Cup at Leopardstown.”

Expand Close Arthurian Fame and Hayley Turner win the Microsoft Cup Lady Riders. Photo: Patrick McCann Racing Post / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Arthurian Fame and Hayley Turner win the Microsoft Cup Lady Riders. Photo: Patrick McCann

What you need to start a club

If you are interested in starting up a club or getting involved in ownership, Pierce points out that the first port of call should be the HRI.

As a fifth-generation horse owner and the CEO of Equine MediRecord, a software platform that ensures people are complying with animal welfare and antidoping regulations, Pierce was lucky enough to have some great racing expertise in his immediate social circle.

This included his father Alan, who owns and breeds horses, trainer Bill Farrell, and former Irish rugby international Johne Murphy, who set up the Rugby and Racing Syndicate. He then met with trainer Joseph O’Brien, who had what he calls “the perfect horse for us.”

Luckily the HRI ownership department is able to advise newcomers on everything they need to know and connect with industry experts who can get them started.

“You want to have someone who can help you and teach you what to look for,” adds Pierce.

“The first stop is to go to the HRI ownership department. I was lucky enough that my family had been involved in racing for a long time so there were people I could go to. If you don’t have that, HRI can definitely help point you in the right direction and point you to various different advisors who can help.”

Pierce points out that there is a lot of hard work involved in running a club, from doing annual accounts to administering it throughout the year. Even the logistics of setting up an operation like Blackrock Racing took a bit of effort. The club now has close to 100 members and they have since invested in a second horse.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t have got it off the ground without the likes of Dylan O’Reilly, Dylan Coghlan and Dave Murphy. Plus the rugby guys, who’ve been really nice and supportive – Jordi Murphy and Garry Ringrose and Ian Madigan and Brendan Macken - they helped.”

However, he adds that it’s an amazing experience once you take the plunge.

“The first thing you should do is go and talk with the ownership department of the HRI. They’ll help you. That’s why they’re there. To help people who are entering the industry. But then take that jump because honestly, if it does work out, there’s no better feeling.”

Race Behind the Scenes is an opportunity to look inside the world of horse racing. Check out the website to find out what to look for when training a horse or how to become a race commentator or a world class breeder. Sign up to a series of webinars taking place over the week of September 14 and meet the trainers blazing the trail on the world stage and the owners behind the colours.

Delve into the world of horseracing and Race Behind the Scenes.

Sponsored by