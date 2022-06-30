“My nanny is the big footballer in the house” – Republic of Ireland star Keeva Keenan

Currently working her way back from a long-term hip flexor injury, Keeva’s ultimate goal is to put her hand up in an ever-competitive Irish squad.

If you were to speak with 20 different elite footballers, no two will have followed the same path. Everyone’s story will be unique to them and present its own set of challenges, but you don’t need to be a footballer or even heavily invested in the sport to appreciate someone’s journey to the top and the commitment it takes.

Aside from the physical standard expected of international footballers, being the best player you can be sometimes requires conquering challenges that have absolutely nothing to do with the game.

“So, 2021 wasn’t a great year. In the start of 2021, in February, I lost my granda.

“Thankfully, I was back home because of Covid. His death was not Covid-related but the season in Glasgow wasn’t kicking off for a couple of weeks, and we were allowed to go home so I was back for a couple of weeks.

“I got to see quite a lot of him, and I was obviously there for the funeral,” Keeva says.

“I didn’t have a lot of time off, and I was really close with him so it wasn’t the most ideal scenario trying to get your head around something like that. It was my first big loss in my family as well so I didn’t really have anything to base it off as to how I was feeling and how hard it was.

“That was very challenging,” she says.

Regardless of your occupation, personal loss is something that is bound to affect performance. That is certainly the case where the margins are as fine as they are in football, so having the support you need to get your mental health into a better place can make a world of difference.

It’s no exaggeration to say that mental health is being discussed at a higher level than years gone by, with sports stars so often being the most vocal advocates of opening up the conversation. When asked if there were any ways in which the set-up could be improved, Keeva says she has always felt confident that the support would be there should she need it.

“It can always be improved, as with every aspect in life. But the set-up, from what I’ve found, is really beneficial and I’ve always had someone there to give me a hand if I ever needed it.

“I was checked in on quite a lot. I’ve had a lot of help and people I can lean on and I think it’s improved, 100pc it has,” she says.

“My parents backed me down to the ground”

Having a strong support network around you from a young age always makes a difference, and Keeva says she was blessed in that regard. With parents who backed her at every turn and a grandmother with a deep love for football, it was all part of what made her into the player she is today.

“My parents backed me down to the ground. They never pressured me into anything, they never pressured me to stay in this country or sign for any certain club.

“They’ve been huge in my career, they still are,” she says.

“Other than that, my nanny is the big footballer in the house. No one else in my family really played, but my nanny played when she was younger so she’s my biggest fan now.

“She could have lived her dream if times were different when she was younger, so it’s nice for her to be able to be in my corner,” she says.

Times have changed in Irish women’s football, of that Keeva says she has no doubt. With the number of fans attending games growing by the season and the level of coverage also increasing, she says the fruits of that visibility are coming through with the standard of players on show.

“The standard is really coming through, and there are a lot of opportunities there. You see it at the international games, the crowds of young girls that are all chasing the girls’ signatures.

“There are people turning up wearing ‘Katie McCabe’ on the back of their jersey instead of any of the boys. It’s lovely to see stuff like that happening.

“Even with the National League, we kicked off our season against Bohs and we were sat in the bench in the stand. A little girl walked past with ‘Pearlo 4’ written on the back of her Shels jersey.

“The game has obviously grown quite a lot in the country. It’s massive,” she says.

As World Cup qualification starts heating up and the Women’s National League is now well underway, it’s an exciting time for fans and players alike. For every player on the pitch there is a unique story that made them who they are, and more often than not a few members of the crowd who gave them a helping hand along the way.

