Missed heats: A drain on profitability

Profitability on Irish dairy farms is underpinned by the reproductive performance of the herd, namely having a compact calving block with a high percentage of cows calving during the first six weeks.

According to Teagasc, every 1pc increase in your herd’s six-week submission rate is worth €8/cow. A compact calving pattern means more cows reaching peak milk yield as grass is at it’s best, longer lactations and more milk in the tank.

An extended calving pattern is less profitable due to the lower yields and higher feed costs associated with late calving cows. For example, a cow calving in May will generate €400 less profit in comparison to a cow calving in February.

Genetics and nutritional status bear influence on herd fertility with heat detection also having a huge part to play.

Heat Detection

Often poor breeding performance and submission rates can be attributed to inadequate heat detection methods. Cows may be cycling but without a proper heat detection plan in place, cows in heat can easily be missed.

If relying on visual observation, at least three periods of 30 minutes spent watching cows for heat behaviour is recommended. Early in the morning or late in the evening tend to be the best times to observe.

However, when we consider that up to 70pc of heats occur overnight between 7pm and 7am, and with some heats only lasting two hours, there is a high probability that a proportion of heats will go undetected without the assistance of some form of heat detection aid.

Visual aids such as tail-painting can be a good supplement to observation techniques and aid with identifying and drafting cows for AI, but they do not give an accurate indication of when standing heat occurred, particularly if overnight.

Silent heats are categorised as heats where cows do cycle but either stand for a very short period (less than two hours) or do not display any kind of heat behaviour - mounting/standing to be mounted when in the presence of other cows. These will also go undetected when relying solely on observation.

Advantages of a vasectomised bull

Using a vasectomised (teaser) bull can ease the workload during breeding season by reducing the time spent observing cows or tail-painting and reducing the likelihood of missing a heat when used in conjunction with a heat detection system. Detection and submission rates can be improved upon when compared to observation alone, down to the ability of the teaser to detect short or silent heats and the fact that he is present in the field 24/7.

Teasers can be particularly useful when breeding slows down and activity levels in the herd are considerably less. It is more difficult to see heats at this point and they can be easily missed if relying on observation or tail paint. Missing a heat or a repeat mid-season leads to a late calving cow.

Moocall HEAT launched in 2018 is a heat detection technology that harnesses the ability of a bull to detect heats, and then relays information to the farmer of what exactly is happening in the field or in the shed during the breeding season.

“To accurately detect oestrus, we rely on the bulls natural ability to pick up cows in heat,” explains Stephen Fagan, head of operations and design for Moocall.

“Our detection algorithm reads heat behaviours such as chin resting and mounting with a detection accuracy of upwards of 95pc being achieved. We monitor bull proximity with each cow along with monitoring the bulls mounting behaviour, then trigger an SMS when the cow is standing to be mounted by the bull. Moocall HEAT is being used successfully in both indoor and pasture-based systems, calving seasonally or all year round. Submission rates to AI of 96.5pc are being achieved in the first three weeks of breeding with conception rates of over 70pc.

Moocall recommends that farmers have one bull per 50 cows, the teaser should ideally be over 14 months old, and dairy breeds tend to be the most active and best at detecting heats. It is important to plan ahead as the selected bull will need to be vasectomised six weeks in advance of breeding to ensure he is fully healed after the procedure and that he is no longer producing viable sperm.

“The bull is the key with our system, he needs to be active enough to detect heats and mature enough to able to look after himself when he is in with cows” explains Stephen. “The teaser bull should ideally be over 400kg in weight. A Friesian bull of 14 months old plus is the best, we find. They are active and have the libido to keep up with detecting heats when things are busy early in the breeding season.”

