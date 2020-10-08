Male incontinence is more common than you think! Here’s what you need to know

When you think about incontinence, what springs to mind? Do you see it as an issue that affects women after birth, something that occurs with old age or maybe it’s something you’ve never had to think about?

Like many of life’s more personal health problems, incontinence is something that we do not discuss enough. It’s often a topic that we push to the back of our minds and try to forget.

But, this lack of education has led to multiple myths and misconceptions surrounding the issue. The main one being that incontinence or overactive bladder (OAB) is a ‘female’ condition. In fact, almost one in three (29pc) people think that OAB mainly affects women1.

The reality, of course, is very different. According to a recent study, 52pc of those with OAB in Ireland are men.

Did those numbers surprise you? They shouldn’t have. OAB can affect men of all ages which is why it is so important that we discuss the issue openly and truthfully. Here’s everything you need to know about the condition.

What is OAB?

OAB is a medical problem that affects the way your bladder behaves. The condition causes an involuntary and sudden contraction or squeezing of the muscle in the wall of the bladder.

In people with overactive bladder, the bladder muscles seem to give wrong messages to the brain, causing the bladder to contract more often than it should, even when it only contains a small amount of urine, and not always when you want it to. In effect, you have much less control over when your bladder contracts to pass urine.

These involuntary contractions give rise to the symptoms associated with OAB.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of OAB include urgently needing to pass urine, frequently needing to go to the toilet during the day or overnight, and in some cases accidental leakage of urine due to not getting to the toilet in time.

If some of the above symptoms sound familiar, you may be suffering from OAB. You can quickly and easily take the bladder control self-assessment on the OAB website before discussing the outcome with your doctor.

How can OAB be managed?

Once diagnosed with OAB by a healthcare professional, there are a variety of ways you can manage the condition and improve your overall quality of life.

- Lifestyle modification

Making some simple daily lifestyle and behaviour changes can be effective in the management of overactive bladder (OAB) symptoms and promote bladder health including:

Keep an eye on what you eat and drink – drinking less won’t necessarily reduce your OAB symptoms but can actually irritate the bladder. Most people should drink 4 to 6 cups of fluids a day. At least half of your fluids should be water. Certain types of food and drink may also irritate the bladder and should be avoided upon advice from your GP.

– weight loss can improve OAB symptoms Stop smoking – the bladder can actually be irritated from chemicals in cigarettes

– the bladder can actually be irritated from chemicals in cigarettes Stay regular – by eating enough fibre and drinking enough fluids

– by eating enough fibre and drinking enough fluids Keep active – regular exercise can keep your weight down and facilitate better mobility and general health

- Bladder training

Bladder training, is often advised as part of an effective OAB treatment programme. This simple technique can help the bladder learn to hold more fluid and aims to gradually increase the time between visits to the toilet. This can help you regain control over your bladder, so that it can fill properly and then release urine at a time of your choosing.

- Pelvic floor exercises

Pelvic floor muscles help to support the bladder and bowel - if exercised correctly, they can help those who suffer from OAB better manage their symptoms. A specialist physiotherapist should be consulted to help you with a suitable exercise program.

- Medication

Not everyone needs medication to deal with their OAB. However, if you are having difficulty controlling your condition with lifestyle changes alone, your doctor may suggest a treatment plan that includes medication.

Astellas has launched the Control OAB campaign to improve public understanding of the medical condition overactive bladder (OAB) and encourage more women and men aged 40+ to identify and control OAB symptoms by visiting a GP or completing a self-assessment on the OAB website.

URO_2020_0036_IE

Date of Preparation: September 2020

1 Astellas / iReach Overactive Bladder (OAB) National Representative Study 2019

2 Astellas Understanding the OAB patient journey – Ireland country report December 2017’. Research conducted by Astellas and Incite in 2017

