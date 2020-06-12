Looking for Father’s Day inspiration? We look at the Bushmills Single Malt range

Father’s Day is fast approaching. If you don’t have a gift planned for your old man, don’t worry! There’s still plenty of time to order a great present before June 21.

The only problem is dads are notoriously hard to buy for. Every year, it’s the same dilemma. Should you get him something traditional like a new shirt, take a chance on a fancy piece of tech or stick to something boring and practical like a new pair of socks?

Well, why don’t you get him something that he will actually enjoy like a nice quality bottle of whiskey? It’s thoughtful, generous and you might even be able to toast the day with a glass together.

If you’re not sure where to start or what whiskey to choose, you should check out the Bushmills Irish Whiskey Single Malt range. This excellent selection includes Bushmills 10 Year Old Single Malt, Bushmills 16 Year Old Single Malt, and Bushmills 21 Year Old Single Malt. So, no matter what your dad’s taste, there’s something for everyone.

Bushmills Irish Whiskey has a reputation for excellence both at home and abroad. All of the whiskeys are made at the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery, The Old Bushmills Distillery in the village of Bushmills, County Antrim. The area has more than 400 years of whiskey-making heritage, which has been passed down through generations.

The Old Bushmills Distillery is also one of the few ‘grain to glass’ distilleries in Ireland, which means the whiskey is crafted in small batches with passion, great care and supreme craftmanship on one site, rather than in different locations. This process includes all the critical stages of production – malt distilling, maturing, blending and bottling. Each stage involves skills that have been handed down over centuries.

When it comes to choosing a bottle of whiskey for your old man, make sure you’re choosing the best. Here’s everything you need to know about the Bushmills Irish Whiskey Single Malt range.

Bushmills 10 Year Old Single Malt (RRP€45)

Bushmills 10 Year Old Single Malt is an approachable single malt whiskey, triple distilled from 100pc malted barley and matured for a minimum of 10 years in sherry-aged and bourbon-seasoned casks.

A delicate and quietly confident spirit, it has a honey, vanilla and milk chocolate aromas with soft, woody notes to taste. This amber gold spirit has a precise flavour with a crisp, clean finish, making it a perfect Father’s Day gift for the discerning whiskey drinker.

Bushmills 16 Year Old Single Malt (RRP€95)

First released in 1997, Bushmills 16 Year Old is a premium single malt whiskey aged for 16 years in a combination of Oloroso sherry and bourbon-seasoned casks, before maturing for several months in port wine barrels.

This unique maturation process imparts distinct notes of juicy fruits, toasted nuts and sweet spice in the whiskey, as well as a hint of ruby redness. Ideal for Father’s Day gifting, this great whiskey is best enjoyed neat, or over ice.

Bushmills 21 Year Old Single Malt (RRP€185)

Named Irish Single Malt of the Year for 2020 by renowned whiskey expert Jim Murray, this is a rare whiskey in scarce supply. It’s matured for a minimum of 19 years in a combination of Oloroso sherry and bourbon-seasoned casks, before being transferred to Madeira casks for a further two years.

The result is dark chocolate and caramelised toffee aromas and a sip that clings to the palate, before releasing a mint-like burst with a long, delicate finish. This is a spirit of huge depth that should always be served neat - the ultimate addition to any whiskey enthusiast’s collection this Father’s Day.

So, which one will you choose this Father’s Day?

The Bushmllls Single Malt Range is available to purchase in select retailers and off-licences across the country. Follow @BushmillsIRL on social media to keep up to date with brand news.

Please enjoy Bushmills responsibly. Visit drinkaware.ie.

Sponsored by