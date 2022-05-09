Looking for a new series? How I Met Your Father is now streaming on Disney+

Starring Hilary Duff, Kim Cattrall and Josh Peck, episodes of the new comedy series are going to be released weekly on Disney+

“You can’t just run back to the past because it’s familiar. Yes, it’s tempting, but it’s a mistake.”

It’s pretty easy to find a memorable quote from the classic How I Met Your Mother series, but the above one from Robin is particularly appropriate. As much as we all love looking back, the only way to find something new is to keep your eyes looking forward.

With a brand-new set of characters and an equally unique storyline set in the near future, How I Met Your Father follows an older Sophie telling her son about how she encountered his dad. Her story goes back to the year 2022, when a younger Sophie, played by Hilary Duff, was living with friends and trying to strike up a successful relationship via one of the limitless options presented by modern dating apps.

Her friends are her family, and all of them are trying to figure out what exactly it is they want to do with their lives. Each of them looking to find that “special someone” that they want to be with forever, it opens a window into an action-packed phase of life that so many of us go through in our late twenties and early thirties.

Episodes one and two are streaming from today exclusively on Disney+ with new episodes releasing weekly from then on, there are 10 lined up in total for this first series.

What to expect

It’s set in New York, and some of the surroundings will be particularly familiar to fans of How I Met Your Mother. Not only will a lot of the story take place in Ted and Marshall’s apartment, but you should expect to see at least one or two familiar faces as well.

In an age of endless options, dating can be a challenging ordeal. From the kind of first dates that lead to nowhere to the kind you would really rather forget, some of Sophie’s struggles are bound to resonate with plenty of viewers.

As you would expect, this is not a straightforward fairytale love story. Only one of the characters is going to end up as the father of Sophie’s son, but each random encounter and unexpected twist will play an important role in the story of how they met.

Some of the other cast members include Josh Peck, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma and Tom Ainsley. With Kim Cattrall playing the role of an older Sophie casting us back through memory lane to 2022, the legendary Sex & The City actress is also providing narration for the series.

Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, the original creators of How I Met Your Mother, are involved as executive producers for How I Met Your Father. Fans of the original series can expect the same combination of side-splitting comedy and tear-inducing heartbreak that made it such an iconic show over its nine-season run.

To watch How I met your father, you can sign up to Disney+ here.

Sponsored by