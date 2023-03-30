Look beyond the label: Why it's important to understand the people behind Irish dairy

There’s a story behind every carton of milk and block of cheese. Taking the time to hear it can help all of us understand the enormous level of work that goes on behind the scenes.

The Irish dairy industry is one with a long history, stretching back thousands of years and quite often passed down from generation to generation. Dairy farmers not only try to protect that heritage and its place in Irish culture, but also have to cast an eye on the future.

Sustainability is a watchword of businesses big and small, and it’s no different within Irish dairy. An enormous amount of effort goes on behind the scenes in the name of finding a more efficient way of doing things, from using more efficient machinery to rewilding the land.

It’s the scale of Irish dairy that highlights the potential impact its sustainability efforts could make. Teagasc estimates that there are roughly 18,000 dairy farmers across the country, with over 1.5 million dairy cows, contributing in and around €6 billion every year to the economy.

With cows out in the fields for over 300 days a year, Irish dairy follows a pasture-based system, granting cows ample access to a low-cost and plentiful natural resource – grass. Not only does this system result in healthier and happier cows that produce better quality milk, but it leads to more efficient management of resources than methods used in other climates.

There may have been a time when sustainability could be seen as something to simply bear in mind, but that is certainly no longer the case. Every step of the journey from buying, breeding and maintaining cattle to processing the dairy and putting it on our shelves needs to keep the environment at its core.

However, it is not just the farmers themselves that are making the difference. Industry leaders and researchers are always looking for ways to encourage and facilitate sustainable choices.

As well as that, consumers can help play their part by broadening their understanding of the work that takes place. Dairy farms are quite often operated by individual families, which is not only part of the heritage so deeply entrenched in Irish society but also something that is worth protecting into the future.

Irish dairy responding to the challenge

Sustainability is a mindset and rewards will come from all stakeholders singing off the same hymn sheet. The National Dairy Council, in conjunction with non-profit organisation the European Milk Forum, has been both ensuring that sustainability is at the heart of Irish dairy and promoting the health benefits of dairy with the “Dairy in a Healthy and Sustainable European Food System” campaign.

The three-year, EU-funded campaign seeks to gain a better understanding of consumers’ perceptions of sustainability, health, climate change and the challenges they pose in relation to the dairy sector.

As part of the campaign, a nationwide survey of 1,500 Irish adults found that dairy plays a role in 92pc of Irish people’s diets, with more than half (66pc) believing their meals would be less enjoyable without it.

As fifth generation farmers, the Tuam-based Connelly family understand the importance of protecting Irish dairy’s heritage. Recognised for their exemplary efforts to improve sustainability on the farm, the overall winners of the 2022 NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards fully appreciate the role they play in safeguarding the land for future generations.

Led by husband-and-wife duo Austin and Yvonne Connelly, alongside their four daughters – Ava, Anna, Jane and Kate – the farm spans 120 acres and is home to 97 Holstein Friesian cows. A lot of hard work has gone in since the family transitioned to dairy from sucklers and sheep five years ago, and invaluable advice from the likes of state agri-advisory body Teagasc and the National Dairy Council has helped them become a leading light in the industry.

“Everyone knows now what’s involved and we all have to do our bit for the environment. We’re all happy to make the changes that we can. On the farm here, we’ve put in clover into the grass, we’re doing less slurry spreading, water courses are fenced off, and we’ve hundreds of trees planted on the farm,” Austin said.

Along with all of the other ways in which farmers prioritise sustainability, these changes are a key point of focus for farms like the Connellys’. From setting up bird boxes in the trees and leaving sections of the farm to become natural habitats to encouraging bees to come in and pollinate flowers, rest assured when picking up Irish milk that you are making a sustainable choice.

“It’s in our best interest to look after the farm. We want to pass it on to the four girls hopefully in time, so why wouldn’t we look after it?

“We’re particularly proud of all the hard work we’ve put in to learn all about the dairy industry and educate ourselves in terms of best practice. We try to implement that every day we go out,” Yvonne said.

When the grass is greener

Another thing you learn from speaking to those in the industry is that Irish dairy truly is a world leader. Both in terms of the sustainability measures of the individual farms and the produce itself, Ireland sets a good standard for others to follow.

“Every morning, we get up and we aim to make a top-quality milk product for everyone. It’s locally produced on a grass-fed system; all the things people would expect from a dairy product.

“I think we’re one of the best producers of dairy in the European Union due to our grass-based system,” Yvonne said.

According to Austin and Yvonne, the difference made by the grass-based system cannot be overstated. It’s what makes us world leaders in dairy, and cows grazing outdoors for more than 300 days a year is a much more natural and sustainable choice than cheaper alternatives for feeding cattle.

“Aren’t we more efficient due to the grass-based system? There are people who don’t realise what’s involved when they see it on the shelf.

“The bottom line is, it’s all about the grass. Sustainability all revolves around grass,” Austin said.

“Even though we are world leaders, we’re still trying to do better. We’re not just taking that for granted,” Yvonne added.

Irish dairy farmers are working hard to respond to the challenge of climate change and to ensure that environmental efficiencies are embedded in every step of the milk production process.

For the award-winning Connelly family from Tuam, Co. Galway, sustainability is their primary consideration as they combine their role as food producers and custodians of land, ensuring that they embed best-in-class environmental practices in every step of the production process.

