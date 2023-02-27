Local Enterprise Week 2023: Five of the biggest events taking place this year

Just as every business is unique, the set of challenges faced by start-ups and budding entrepreneurs will vary greatly from one year to the next. The best way to prepare for what’s ahead is to try to keep your finger on the pulse, and listening to the experience of other people that could prove beneficial further down the line.

From first-hand advice on how to start exporting products more successfully to ideas on how to make headway towards being more sustainable, a small bit of insight can go a long way.

Local Enterprise Week offers the perfect opportunity to gain practical knowledge from people who understand exactly the kind of challenges faced by start-ups and entrepreneurs. Held every year with 300 events taking place across the country to offer something on everybody’s doorstep, this year’s programme takes place from 6–10 March and includes five special Spotlight Events that should not be missed .

These special events are being hosted by individual Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) all over the country, but are open to anyone who wants to attend. The Spotlight Events are free of charge and will be streamed online, to make sure you can keep up no matter where you are.

On top of the events outlined below, every Local Enterprise Office in the country is getting involved with their own unique events taking place throughout the week. To see a full schedule of events and sign up for the ones most relevant to you visit the website here.

First steps to export success – Monday, 5 March

Fine tuning your products to the point you’re comfortable bringing them to market is one thing, successfully navigating the world of exporting is quite another. Whether you’re looking to take your international presence the next level or have just started out with exporting, this webinar could be exactly what you need.

Hosted by Richard Curran of RTÉ’s The Business and organised in conjunction with Enterprise Ireland, it was created to outline the steps for your business to obtain export success. This exciting event will offer expert advice on market opportunities and insights, as well as first hand experience from other who have already navigated exporting their products.

Some of the key speakers:

• Peter Morrow: Skylark Stairs (Loftease Attic Stairs)

• Caroline Gleeson: CEO and co-Founder of Occupop

• Christine Charlton: Head of Enterprise in LEO Westmeath

• Tracey Tallon: Senior Enterprise Development Officer in LEO Westmeath

• Carol Gibbons: Divisional Manager with Enterprise Ireland

• Anne Lanigan: Regional Director, Eurozone and Central and Eastern Europe with Enterprise Ireland

• Deirdre McPartlin: Regional Director UK, Nordics & Global Procurement with Enterprise Ireland

• Bernadette Mooney: Senior Information Specialist, Market Research Centre with Enterprise Ireland

• Naghmeh Reilly: Senior Marketing Executive with Enterprise Ireland

• Claudia Saumell: Client Engagement Manager with Bord Bia

You’re the Business , with Google – Tuesday, 7 March

We may live in an age where we have more tools at our disposal to move businesses online than ever before, but it can still be difficult to know where to start your digital journey. Even if you have already gotten the ball rolling, it can also be the case that you encounter a roadblock and need guidance on where to turn next.

The “You’re the Business” programme is designed to help that process, with Google hosting three sessions over the course of Tuesday morning. Starting with advice on how to build a website and ignite your digital identity, later on will see things move towards understanding analytics and data before a final session on how to finally go global with your business.

The Green Panel – Wednesday, 8 March

Focused on ways to address sustainability and drive competitiveness, this event is hosted by RTÉ’s Ear to the Ground presenter Helen Carroll. Streamed online for free, attendees can expect a lively discussion designed to inform key decision makers about how they can make their business more sustainable.

The benefits of becoming a more sustainable business expand well beyond carbon footprints. Learning how to implement the latest cutting edge green technology can help you stay more competitive in your space, not to mention strengthen your reputation as a brand taking meaningful climate action.

Some of the key speakers:

• Ronan Murphy: Co-Founder of VisionGreen Consultancy Ltd

• Pat Amand: Manufacturing Entrepreneur at Carlow Toolmaking Services

• Mary White: Tourism & Hospitality Entrepreneur with Blackstairs Eco Trails

• Jim Woods: Business Advisor with LEO Carlow

Drive Cost Savings with LEAN – Thursday, 9 March

Competitiveness and productivity are two aspects of business that are always worth investing time and effort into, regardless of the industry. One or two small changes can have an enormous impact, helping your business reach the next level.

Achieving cost savings and enhancing team performance are some of the key points of focus of this event, which is hosted by Allyson English of Jigsaw Better Business. It will include invaluable insight from speakers who have driven improvements in their own businesses, by following the “LEAN” principles.

Some of the key speakers:

• Glynn Williams: Irish National Sailing & Powerboat School

• Nic Hennessy & Sue Walsh: Co-founders of NearlySisters

• Ray O’Brien: Co-founder of Senco Sensory Solutions

• Robert Hernan: Senior Lead Advisor at Enterprise Ireland

Innovate for Business Success – Friday, 10 March

There may have well been a time when innovation was seen as a buzzword only applicable to a limited number of business or science sectors, but it’s certainly not the case anymore. Businesses of all shapes and sizes, and operating within any industry, can benefit greatly from developing new ideas and embracing changes to keep things moving forward.

This event, hosted by Noel Davidson of The Entrepreneurs Academy, would be ideal for businesses at any stages of development. From listening to people’s stories about giving their business a competitive edge to understanding the government supports available,

As well as the insight you can expect to gain from the panel, this event will also introduce Innovate 2023. Taking a look back at Ireland’s deep-rooted history of innovation, it’s as much a celebration of the past as it is fuel for the next generation of innovators.

Some of the key speakers:

• Kim McKenzie Doyle: Director of the Institute of Designers Ireland and Head of The Big Idea

• Lynne Whelan: Design Strategist, Design+ at SETU

• Jessica Reynolds: Technical Advisor - Research, Development and Innovation (RD&I) Fund from Enterprise Ireland

With hundreds of events across every county, this year’s Local Enterprise Week is set to be the most informative and collaborative ever. Join 1000s of other small businesses from 6–10 March for invaluable seminars, discussions, and inspiration.

Register for a FREE National Spotlight Event today or sign up for a local event taking place near you here.





