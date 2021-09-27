Last chance to take advantage of Kubota’s unmissable ‘Work Smarter’ package

There’s still time to upgrade to a Kubota M series tractor with the affordable ‘Work Smarter’ Package available until Thursday, 30 September. It includes unmissable 0pc finance options as well as the inclusion of Kubota’s five-year extended warranty.

From the compact all-rounder M4003 to the next generation 170hp M7003, the M series tractors have been designed specifically to help you to work smarter in any field or farm.

As well as a proven reputation for quality and reliability, Kubota’s M series tractors feature intelligent and innovative technology that delivers exceptional fuel economy and efficient operation – resulting in a low cost of ownership with excellent future residual value. They’re also backed by Kubota’s nationwide dealer network. To find out more about the Work Smarter Package, click here.

Powerful, reliable performance

Stephen Kendall and his family have been farming the 900-acre, 550-cow St. Ingunger Farm at Lanivet in Cornwall since 1967.

The farm operates a fleet of five Kubota tractors, all provided and supported by local dealer Vincent Tractors & Plant. Alongside grass leys, the farm grows 160 acres of maize and 150 acres of winter and spring sown cereals, helping to support a further 400 dairy replacements and 350-head of beef cattle.

Their M5 and M-GX models both have loaders fitted – giving extra flexibility with feeding and general handling duties – and a trio of M7s are kept busy on fieldwork tasks ranging from ploughing and cultivations work to muck/ slurry spreading and silage duties.

“We like the compact size of the MGX,” Stephen said. “It’s great for fertiliser spreading with our twin-disc Kubota DSX spreader, and when silaging with our eight-rotor TE8590 tedder.”

“Our M7s handle the heavier work, and the M7172 KVT Premium has front linkage and PTO which lets us run a 6m front/rear mower conditioner combination,” he said.

The farm’s tractors clock up around 1,700 hours a year and Stephen has found them to be extremely dependable. Kubota’s extended five-year 5,000-hour warranty also gives him additional peace of mind.

“All our Kubota tractors have been very reliable, and I’m very pleased with them… we know that we can rely on the service and support provided by Vincent Tractors & Plant,” he said. To read more about Stephen Kendall, click here.

Protecting value, for every hour you work

Kubota tractors are already protected by a two-year manufacturer’s warranty right from the start. The M Series Work Smarter Package includes an innovative five-year / 2,000 or 3,000* hour extended Kubota Care warranty.

Kubota Care is provided by Kubota‘s nationwide dealer network and offers complete peace of mind through extended warranty cover, based on the hours you work. The warranty is also fully transferable when you come to sell.

*M7003 only.

For more information on the Kubota M series ‘Work Smarter Package’ offers, visit the Kubota website or contact your local dealer.