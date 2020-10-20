Kilkenny Design launches massive two week sale and more ways to shop

Let’s face it, we could all do with a little bit of good news this year. Which is why we’re delighted to hear that Kilkenny Design has launched a massive two week sale starting today.

As many of you will know, Kilkenny Design has been at the forefront of promoting the finest Irish craft and design for over 50 years and is home to Ireland's largest collection of Irish designers under one roof.

This year, Kilkenny Design is holding their famous big sale a month earlier than usual due to demand and also to ensure shopper safety in store. There’s up to 50pc off across jewellery, homewares, textiles, glassware, wellness, fashion and accessories.

From Waterford Crystal to Orla Kiely and Nicholas Mosse to McNutt of Donegal, their stores are bursting with top designers and great quality products. Plus, for the next two weeks you could grab a great bargain.

So, why not start your Christmas shopping a little early this year? Kilkenny Design has everything you’ll need from stylish decorations to jaw-dropping gifts. There are also more ways to shop than ever before including online, in-store click and collect, and a dedicated phone line to make it easier and safer for customers to shop.

There really has never been a better time to shop local and support Irish creators. So, if you’re looking for that perfect present or you just want to treat yourself (why not?) here’s our top picks from the sale.

Sale price: €51.00. Reduced from €85.00

Curl up on the sofa with a cosy McNutt of Donegal blanket woven with 100pc pure wool. These stylish throws come in a variety of different colours and would make the perfect Christmas gift.

Sale price: €62.97. Reduced from €89.95

Take your Christmas dinner table to the next level with this eye-catching magnolia burgundy garland. It would also look wonderful draped across a fireplace or snaking up a staircase. Now 30pc off.

Sale price: €25.00. Reduced from €50.00

Bring a little festive cheer into your home with this classic lamppost Christmas decoration. This wonderful piece is 61cm tall and battery operated. It would look fabulous placed by a window sill.

Sale price: €17.50. Reduced from €25.00

Bring a little tradition and grandeur to your Christmas decorations with this golden stag ornament. It’s perfect for your dinner table, under the tree or even as a standalone decoration. You might even get all 12.

Sale price: €20.97. Reduced from €35.00

Christmas and candles go hand in hand which is why we love this traditional lantern.

Wherever you chose to place it, the remote-controlled timer feature means that you don’t have to worry about remembering to turn it off at night.

Sale price €40.00. Reduced from €80.00

This beautiful necklace by Irish designer Jill Graham would be a lovely Christmas gift. Using 18ct rose gold plate that graduates to silver, this piece perfectly captures the changing seasons.

Orla Kiely Nest of Tins

Sale price: €21.00. Reduced from €42.00

These beautiful Orla Kiely tins feature the designer’s iconic prints and bold colours. They would be a stylish addition to any kitchen and great for storing Christmas treats.

Sale price €59.00. Reduced from €89.00

This delicate pendant is both delicate and elegant. The message engraved around the circle says 'Croí Álainn' meaning 'a beautiful heart' in Irish.

Sale price: €38.47. Reduced from €54.95

Finally we have these beautiful gold lanterns that look like they came straight from the North Pole. They’re prefect for creating an ambient atmosphere in your home and will fit in with almost any décor.

That’s not all, customers will also find up to 20pc off art and pottery including Nicholas Mosse, and 10pc off Irish wellness brands including Voya, Max Benjamin and Green Angel. Whether you are looking to treat yourself or pick up some beautiful gifts with meaning you are sure to find something for everyone on your list.

You can shop the Big Kilkenny Sale in-store and online now. There are more ways to shop now too –or call their phone sales team on 021-4308392.

