Jockey Emmet McNamara discusses balancing the books and riding winners

Emmet McNamara may still be in the prime of his career but the Limerick jockey is already looking forward to what life may bring when he has to step down out of the saddle.

The 30-year-old has achieved some impressive wins in his career, most notably winning the Epsom Derby on the Aidan O’Brien-trained Serpentine in 2020. As the son of trainer Eric McNamara, racing is in his blood but he also completed a first class honours degree in Accounting & Finance at Griffith College in 2018.

We caught up with him to discuss that win, balancing his studies with racing and how he benefited from Horse Racing Ireland’s Education and Training Grant Program.

Balancing education and a career

Emmet had just finished his final professional ACCA exam when we spoke, taking the exam remotely while working in Hong Kong as a work rider.

“I actually did it last night over here in Hong Kong,” he says. “It was nice to get it over and done with so hopefully I passed and hopefully everything is OK. Yeah, it’s mad to think you could be doing your final exam in Hong Kong!”

Although he comes from a racing family, his mother also works in the University of Limerick and a return to education was always in his long term plans.

“I was brought up around horses. I stayed in school until I did my Leaving Cert but it was always my intention to give racing a go. I’d done quite a bit of pony racing and I was lucky enough to be successful at that before I joined the apprentice ranks. I didn’t fill out a CAO or anything. I wanted to concentrate and give my all to the racing when I started.”

His confidence was justified and he now rides for top trainer Aiden O’Brien at Ballydoyle. The 30-year-old may be in the prime of his career but he decided to return to education when he was 24, eager to have some qualifications in place when he finished racing.

“I suppose I was one of the few jockeys who kind of enjoyed going to school,” explains Emmet. “I didn’t have to be kicked out of the door in the morning to head down! I always enjoyed learning.”

Accountancy was a natural fit due to his interest in economics, business and accounting in school, and the evening classes meant he could balance racing with his studies.

“It’s something I wasn’t too bad at and it’s something I’ve quite enjoyed mixing with the racing over the last number of years. The two of them kind of balance each other out. When one is quiet, one seems to be a little bit busier and vice versa.”

Having made the decision to restart his studies, he approached Helen O’Sullivan from the Irish Jockeys’ Trust who advised him that there were supports and funding available. She referred him to equuip, the education and training department within Horse Racing Ireland (HRI). Emmet says the support and help he received from the Irish Jockey’s Trust and HRI’s equuip department was “brilliant.”

“The programme is there just to support anyone in racing who wants to educate themselves further, be that through the equivalent of a Leaving Cert or maybe a third level degree. I did the professional Accountancy exams, which are kind of the equivalent of a masters. They’re there all the way through for you.”

A big year on and off the track

Expand Close Racing Post / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp

Finishing his professional exams might be a major achievement but the highlight of Emmet’s year was undoubtedly his Epsom Derby win on the 25-1 shot.

“It was brilliant to win a Derby this year. That would be high up on any flat jockey’s list of priorities or bucket list of things they’d like to do. I was lucky enough to achieve that but I suppose I’d like to ride as many winners as I can going forward and try to make as good a career as I possibly can out of it.”

Coming from a racing family meant that the enormity of what he achieved was appreciated by the entire family.

“If you were in a house of accountants, they mightn’t think it was a particularly big deal. They’d prefer if you did a good Leaving Cert or something like that! In a racing household, it wasn’t lost on them.”

Although retirement may be a long way away, he is already thinking about how he can apply his new qualifications within the industry. He advises others in the industry to take advantage of the supports that equuip can offer.

“They were all very approachable, very supportive, and keen for me to go back and try to do something in the evening times with college. The fund was set up to support people like me.”

He urges others in the industry to take advantage of the supports and funding that are available.

“I think a lot of people in racing can feel that when they do get involved and do this job for a number of years, they might feel a little trapped in it or that there’s no other alternative avenues for them to explore but there’s loads of other avenues out there. It just takes someone to sit down of an evening and say this is what I’m going to do.

“Once you ring the HRI’s equuip department up yourself and say that this is something you want to do, they are very supportive. But it is something that you have to want to do.”

For more information on the full suite of services offered, check out the equuip website.

Sponsored by