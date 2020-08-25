‘It’s like managing a Premier League football club’: Andy Oliver describes life as a horse trainer

Horse racing is engrained in the Irish psyche and an essential part of our history and culture, so it’s no surprise that Ireland remains one of the most prominent players on the global scene.

Horse Racing Ireland Ownership is giving the public a chance to take a peak behind the curtain and hear from major industry players with a series of Race Behind the Scenes events from September 14 to 18. It’s a chance for anyone interested in horse racing to find out how to get involved, watch webinars with racing insiders and to discover more about ownership or employment opportunities.

27 trainers from across Ireland will be posting videos on the Race Behind the Scenes website, showing people around their yards and revealing exactly what’s involved in their job.

Ahead of the event, we talked to renowned trainer Andy Oliver about how he got started in training, developing a top class training yard in Co Tyrone, and his love for the sport.

Turning a passion into a career

Andy Oliver. Image: Patrick McCann Racing Post

Andy Oliver. Image: Patrick McCann

“We’re farming people originally,” he explains. “My father was a farmer and we’ve been here for generations. He always kept thoroughbred broodmares and always had a racehorse in training. So that kindled my interest from a young age.”

Andy specialised as an equine vet after school before working as a vet in racing jurisdictions like Australia, South Africa and America. This led to him taking up a role as a vet/assistant to Mark Johnson, a leading trainer in Yorkshire.

“That was a great experience and that really cemented my idea to take up training myself.”

After getting his training licence in 2003, he decided to set up a training yard on his home farm in Caledon. The first challenge was transforming the family farm into a top class training facility, starting from scratch in an area that wasn’t known for training horses.

His veterinary background did give him an advantage when it came to developing the infrastructure he needed. It also informed the training and feeding regime he would put in place and gave him an insight into the physiology of training.

“I found it very helpful, especially when starting off,” he adds. “Everything we did here was designed with horse health in mind.”

One of the most satisfying parts of the job for Andy is developing and bringing on young horses, helping them to develop their potential. He is heavily involved in every side of the business, from buying horses to planning their training regimes.

“In a way, it’s like managing a Premier League football club. You’ve loads of individuals, loads of characters, and you’ve got to look after all of their needs. You’ve got to develop them to the best of their potential.”

“There’s a lot of hard graft that goes on behind the scenes to do all that but you do have the potential of a good day. You see the highlights when you’re winning a race, and it’s great fun. But there’s plenty of days that maybe aren’t as glorious! You’ve got to marry a lot of skills together but when it works, there’s no better job in the world.”

An average day as a trainer

Andy Oliver's training facilities in Co Tyrone. Image: Black Lobster Productions

Andy Oliver's training facilities in Co Tyrone. Image: Black Lobster Productions

With so many moving parts and so many individual horses to deal with, every day is a busy one.

“It’s kind of like farming but we’re trying to produce winners. When you’re dealing with livestock, it’s very much a seven-day week.”

“They start early. They’re fed at 5:30 every morning, then they’re put into automatic walkers to warm up. The main body of staff come in at 7:30 and start riding out. We would ride six lots a day and they all have to be cleaned out, mucked out, fresh water, fresh hay.

“The horses are then cooled down, fed again at lunchtime, checked over, groomed in the afternoon, with a lot of them getting out to paddocks and then fed again at nine o’clock at night.

“It’s a very structured regime and it’s just about keeping the horses interested, keeping them healthy and obviously getting them fit. That’s just your day-to-day routine. On afternoons where you’d be racing, the ones that are running would be sent off.”

Building a sustainable business

One of the biggest challenges for any trainer in Ireland is building a sustainable business in arguably the most competitive racing jurisdiction in the world. It’s a delicate balancing act between achieving success, maintaining that success and constantly ensuring that you have good horses coming through.

“You’ve got to continue that week on week, month on month and year on year,” explains Andy.

“You’ve got to sustain the levels of horses, the quality that you have, a good strike rate and you’ve got to keep that going year on year and make a business out of it as well, a sustainable and viable business.”

Another side of the business that Andy enjoys is working closely with owners from around the world and providing them with the opportunity to get involved, visit their horses and enjoy the highs that come with a win.

Having built up a successful business from the ground up, he recently decided to undergo a major redevelopment of the Caledon facilities to take the business to next level.

“We made the decision five years ago that we had to be fully independent, fully self-sustainable if you like. We did a lot of refurbishment, redeveloped a lot of the old gallops and put new gallops in. That means that we’ve got everything on site and everything we need. I’m very happy with the facilities. We’ve plenty of latitude for different types of training.”

The goal now is to reap the benefits of that work and to go from having 45 or 50 horses to 60 to 80 horses over the coming years.

“For me, having put the structuring in and redevelopment in, I would now like to capitalise on that. To get quality, to build up the level of quality in your yard and to maintain that - that would be my goal.”

So what advice would he offer someone who is interested in becoming a horse trainer?

“I would say learn as much as you can from the best people you can. Choose your path after that.”

Race Behind the Scenes is an opportunity to look inside the world of horse racing. Check out the website to find out what to look for when training a horse or how to become a race commentator or a world class breeder. Sign up to a series of webinars taking place over the week of September 14 and meet the trainers blazing the trail on the world stage and the owners behind the colours.

Delve into the world of horseracing and Race Behind the Scenes.

