“It's a way of living” – Coastal over 50’s community set to open on Carlingford Lough

When we think about our retirement and twilight years, where to spend them is a genuine question that can arise. As our work-life chapter comes to a close, the era of relaxation and comfort arrives.

Making plans and investing in the future is exciting at any stage of life, and retirement is no different. Our time becomes our own, and the possibilities are endless.

The concept of an over 50’s community is not new, being popular in the US since the 1920s, here in Ireland, a new such resort is set to open on the tranquil shores of Carlingford Lough.

Baile Beag is a family-run, exclusive coastal community offering luxury retirement / holiday living with first-class facilities and services. Located in a breath-taking setting, along the Greenway between Omeath and Carlingford in County Louth. The site, which will consist of 51 high-quality ecolodges for the active over 50s and is currently open for viewings.

Rosaleen Quinn, a director of the resort, says that there are many reasons one might opt to enjoy the benefits of independent living within a community setting such as Baile Beag.

"It's a lifestyle, it’s a way of living for people. The benefits are that people can be supported and become part of an active likeminded community”

"The ecolodges are a mix of two and three bedrooms. They all have beautiful views out onto the lough which can be enjoyed from the large patio area.

The spacious turnkey lodges have been fitted to the highest quality specifications and are available to purchase with an approximate fourteen-week turnaround time.

The interior has a cosy yet modern feel, with the option to tailor and adapt the lodges to meet individual needs.

"It will have its own clubhouse, bar and cafe on site. When we open the clubhouse, we're going to use it as a social hub for our residents. Future plans include an on-site residential care home and community hub which will provide a multitude of health therapies.”

The ethos of Baile Beag Resort is to promote wellness and tranquillity. The owners believe that being part of a community like this can have many long-term health benefits.

Baile Beag promotes luxurious active retirement living that offers everything you love right on your doorstep.

On-site amenities will include:

- Direct access onto the Omeath to Carlingford Greenway for cycling, walking and jogging,

- Slipway access for boating activities onto Carlingford Lough,

- A licensed cafe, bar and restaurant.

Phase 1 – All shorefront ecolodges sold.

Phase 2 – Shorefront ecolodges currently for sale.

Prices start at €170,000.00 +13.5%vat

