‘It will bridge the digital divide’: How high-speed broadband will change rural Ireland

If this year has taught us anything, it’s the importance of good internet. We use broadband for so many different aspects of our lives from entertainment to education and socialising to working remotely, which is why it’s more important than ever to have a good connection.

Thankfully, dropped Zoom calls and buffering Netflix shows will soon be a thing of the past no matter where you live in Ireland thanks to advances in technology.

In fact, Sky recently announced that it was partnering with National Broadband Ireland, to bring ultrafast broadband with speeds of up to 1Gb to homes across Ireland. This exciting news will be a huge boost to people working from remote corners of Ireland or even those thinking about making a move to the countryside.

To find out more, we caught up with Sky Ireland CEO, JD Buckley.

What is it that makes the upcoming NBI partnership so important for Ireland?

For those of us who have access to great broadband, it’s easy to sometimes forget that there are so many communities in rural Ireland that are underserved or not served at all in this regard. Things those of us with good connectivity take for granted, like accessing the internet for work, online shopping, or simply to just enjoy everyday life and download or stream our favourite movie or series whether it’s on Sky or Netflix. The NBI scheme is so important because it finally connects us all and opens up new business opportunities in these localities also.

Will this rollout cover all parts of Ireland, even ones that have previously struggled with connectivity?

This roll-out will cover the whole country. The huge benefit of the National Broadband Plan is that it will provide 1Gbps speeds to 544,000 premises in Ireland that today have either no broadband or very poor broadband connectivity. It will bridge the digital divide and provide rural customers with the best broadband available anywhere in the world.

Where will the rollout begin and how long is it expected to take?

The brilliant news is the rollout has already begun and I’m very proud to say that Sky was the first retail provider to connect a home. That first connected home was in Carrigaline in County Cork in January with Cavan, Galway and Limerick set to be the next counties to benefit from the roll-out. It will take a number of years to complete over 500,000 homes and premises but NBI are committed to delivering as quickly as they can, which is fantastic.

Has high-speed broadband become essential in modern life, especially against the backdrop of the pandemic?

If we have learned anything this last year, it’s how important connectivity is, to our work lives, our personal lives, and our mental health. Staying connected to loved ones we would ordinarily see with those all-important Zoom calls, home schooling and more. At Sky, we have quickly adapted how we operate to ensure our people stay connected. Our teams across the group are probably better connected than ever thanks to new virtual ways of working, using tools such as Teams, WebEx, and Yammer, that are all facilitated by broadband.

Last year, Sky commissioned a survey with iReach. According to the Sky Broadband research, broadband is one of the most important services in the home, second only to electricity and gas and more important than a washing machine, dishwasher, or alarm.

During the Covid-19 pandemic specifically, broadband has been a saving grace for most, with 74pc of those surveyed saying it played a vitally important role (74pc).

One thing we are also conscious of at Sky, is how important it is that people don’t just have the connectivity, but that they are also in a position to make use of it. This is why we are partnering with Age Action to help them roll out a digital inclusion programme, which aims to build older people’s online skills.

How will this rollout make rural Ireland a more viable place for business/remote working opportunities?

Connectivity is so important for business. Working remotely has opened up opportunities for people to potentially consider where they live. Connectivity in these rural towns and villages is vital to any business’ success and I think, once connected, coupled with the willingness of people to consider rural locations when it comes to where they would like to live, we could see these areas significantly benefit.

Presumably, it will also open up streaming/entertainment possibilities in many Irish homes that have previously struggled with connectivity?

Indeed. Households are very busy places these days with lots of reliance on broadband. Sky and NOW TV have both seen a massive upsurge in viewership throughout the last twelve months, driven of course by the need to keep ourselves entertained during lockdown. And there were some interesting trends with more people turning to comedy and drama and old classics such as The Wire and Game of Thrones. We have a fantastic slate of shows coming up in 2021 to continue keeping people entertained and it is fantastic that more people around the country will get to enjoy this without interrupted service.

Sky has embraced streaming, from providing customers with your own Sky Go and Sky Q to hosting the likes of Disney+ and Netflix – how do you think this has this helped your appeal?

A Sky, we recognise that ease of access to all of the best content is important to our customers. Our award-winning Sky Q box means our customers now get to enjoy all the content they love in one place, for example Disney+, Netflix, BT Sport, Premier Sports and we recently onboarded Amazon Prime.

We’ve also improved Sky Go. There’s now Video shorts showing the trending sport news, interviews and action across Football, Golf, Boxing, F1 and more and access to Sky’s red button channels so you can watch even more of The Masters Golf, EFL and Nations League matches on Sky Go. We are constantly updating Sky and Sky Go to better serve our customers’ needs.

What was it that inspired the move to developing original films and TV series in recent years?

There’s a lot of competition out there now with the likes of streaming services and big studios, many of whom we partner with, creating brilliant content. While these relationships are very important, owning our own original content future proofs us as we go forward. Our new studios at Elstree will soon be completed as we ramp up our efforts on original production. This year alone, Sky and NOW TV will produce more than 125 new Sky Originals, our biggest ever line-up of TV and film. For the first time ever, we’ll be bringing our customers 30 new Sky Original films and 30 new Sky Original documentaries, on top of our great drama, comedy, entertainment, and arts series. Altogether that’s 50pc more original TV and film than last year, packed full of great stories and our favourite stars.

Sky Broadband Ultrafast is the fastest broadband on the market and is available from just €35 a month for 12 months. If you would like your home to be connected to Sky Ultrafast Broadband, you can pre-register now on the Sky website.

