‘It tells us who we are and where we’ve come from’ – a look ahead to National Heritage Week 2020

The Covid-19 crisis has cast a shadow over many national events but this year’s National Heritage Week has taken an innovative approach to overcome the ongoing restrictions around public gatherings.

National Heritage Week 2020 will take place from Saturday, August 15, to Sunday, August 23. In spite of the challenge of Covid-19, this year’s event will showcase a range of projects that delve into our shared experiences and explore our cultural and environmental inheritance.

Local heritage groups, organisers, families and communities developed these projects around this year’s theme of ‘Heritage and Education: Learning from our Heritage’. Rather than focusing on public events, this year’s celebration of our local and national heritage will focus on sharing experiences and knowledge.

To find out more about what you can expect from National Heritage Week 2020, we spoke to Lorcan Scott, Wildlife Officer with the Heritage Council.

Why is our heritage important?

This year’s National Heritage week will focus on the themes of heritage on our doorstep, relearning skills from our heritage and the heritage of education. So why should we care about our heritage and what can it teach us?

“Heritage defines us,” explains Lorcan. “It tells us who we are and where we’ve come from over millennia. As long as people have been on this island, they’ve left a mark and it helps us understand who we are. It helps define who we are.”

It’s about preserving skills or knowledge that can easily be lost and developing a better understanding of our built and natural and cultural heritage.

“It forces us to look at what’s important to us and what we will bring forward to the next generation.”

This year’s event has had to overcome the disruption of the current Covid-19 crisis but the recent lockdown also gave many people a new found appreciation of heritage sites or the biodiversity in their own backyard.

“They were restricted to going to 2km and then 5km within their local area so they were exploring areas that they would possibly have taken for granted in a lot of cases,” explains Lorcan.

“They were seeing things they hadn’t seen before and that would include archaeological and built heritage. It has all culminated in a situation now with National Heritage Week where people are highlighting what they have in their local area to a much higher degree than they have in other years maybe.”

Getting creative for National Heritage Week

Heritage projects took place throughout Ireland and the results will now be showcased as part of this year’s event, with many projects incorporating technology to overcome the restrictions around public gatherings. As well as online talks and webinars, some of the projects have adopted innovative approaches to allow people to live the experience.

“There’s lovely one I know in Limerick where they’re doing a virtual bat walk so you don’t have to stay up until the witching hour to go on a guided walk. People are being really creative and pushing the boat out.”

There will still be some in-person events taking place, even if social distancing has placed some restrictions on numbers.

“We would invite everyone this year, if you’re interested in an in-person event, to book early because obviously they’re limiting it to small groups and that’s how they’ll deal with it.”

One such event will be taking place in the Phoenix Park Visitor Centre, where Margaret McGuirk will be looking at the folklore surrounding different herbs and offering tips on growing your own herbs.

There are countless other fascinating projects taking place throughout the country, from an online talk about urban otters living in Cork City to a look at how the conservation team at the National Gallery restore paintings. There really is something for everyone and a few gems that you won’t want to miss.

Lorcan advises people to check out what’s happening on the National Heritage Week website.

“You can go searching by county or you can go searching by category, whether it’s natural or built heritage you want. You can dig out a few things that of particular interest to you or find a new area that you wouldn’t normally look at.”

Passing on local knowledge, heritage and skills

Many older skills are coming back into demand, whether it’s foraging or adopting sustainable approaches that would once have been a necessity of life in times gone by. Events like National Heritage Week help to keep this knowledge alive and this information is increasingly being digitised and preserved.

“This is the great thing about National Heritage Week,” adds Lorcan. “It takes in the older generation and the younger generation. It’s a chance for the older people who have those skills to pass it down to younger generations and then the younger generation can use technology to bring it forward for the next generation.

“So there’s a great exchange of skills there. But if you don’t capture it from the people who know these local foods, areas or skills, all the technology in the world won’t save it.”

One of the great things about investigating your local heritage is the little gems of information you’ll pick up along the way. Lorcan points to a project that records the individual names of farmer’s fields and digitally records them, capturing some interesting insights for future generations. These types of place names can often provide curious insights into your local area.

“It really enriches an area if there is an association with a townland name. One turned up for me the other day that translates as ‘The Fort of the Little Men Wielding Hurleys.’ You can’t get better than that!”

National Heritage Week is a fantastic opportunity to discover heritage projects in your local area, learn more about subjects that interest you or explore topics that you want to know more about.

Learn about heritage on your doorstep, forgotten heritage skills and Ireland’s history of education by exploring completed National Heritage Week projects on the National Heritage Week website.

