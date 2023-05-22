"It really struck a chord with me" – Barry Keoghan helps launch €200k Coca-Cola Thank You Fund

The aim of the fund is to support programmes that help empower young people across the island of Ireland.

It’s been a pretty incredible year for Barry Keoghan, and it’s only May. Having been awarded a BAFTA for his performance in the Banshees of Inisherin, as well as an Oscar nomination, the Dubliner has had a 2023 to remember.

So much of his success comes from seizing any opportunities presented to him with both hands, so it’s fair to say that he understands the importance of offering young people support. It should come as little surprise to anyone who has listened to him talk about his own life experiences in interviews, and no doubt it played a role in his decision to get behind the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund once again this year.

First launched in 2011, the fund was created to help support people aged 16-25 to realise their potential and achieve their goals. By providing funding to a range of different non-profit organisations, its strategy is to invest in community groups that are orientated towards young people, with this year’s theme centred around empowering young people through learning, inclusion and sustainable development.

Operated in partnership with the Irish Youth Foundation and supporting partners YouthAction Northern Ireland, The Coca-Cola Company and its partner Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland are doubling the size and impact of the fund, making €200,000 in grants available. Having already invested over €1.3 million in 135 non-profit organisations over the past 12 years, awards of up to €5,000 and €10,000 will be available to community-based projects that fit the criteria.

Applications will be assessed under three key categories of change, with learning an important pillar of the fund’s strategy in 2023, targeting youths who would otherwise be at risk of leaving school early. By encouraging them to seize mentorship, learning and employment opportunities that come their way, similarly to Barry himself, it aims to empower them in making a smooth transition into adulthood.

Sustainability is another key cornerstone of this year’s fund. Organisers are looking for projects that incorporate things such as recycling, biodiversity, reducing food waste, sustainable diets, and circularity of economy and packaging.

The deadline for applications is 6pm on Thursday, June 15

It’s essential that everyone feels included in such a scheme. At the core of it all is the idea of bringing people together, and even something as simple as creating friendships between people from different backgrounds can be an extraordinarily effective way to break down social barriers.

It's worth mentioning that the deadline for applications is coming soon, as they have to be made by 6pm on Thursday, June 15 to be considered for this year's grant.

As an advocate for local youth groups, Barry understands the role the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund plays in empowering and equipping young people across Ireland and Northern Ireland. Speaking of his own experience, it was something close to his own heart.

“I launched the 2020 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund just before the pandemic, and it really struck a chord with me; meeting the young people whose lives had been so positively impacted by the programmes delivered as a result of this great support.

Coca-Cola ThankYouFund ambassador Barry Keoghan visiting former fund recipients Global Action Plan to learn more about the impact of the fund on local communities

“The Coca-Cola Thank You Fund is giving local groups in communities the ability to help vulnerable young people build positive relationships and develop skills that will have a lasting impact on their future and their communities, but also on our environment, and that’s something that’s important to me.

“I’m a proud example of the impact of local projects and hope that I can help other young people by encouraging community-based programmes to apply for funding,” Barry said.

Commenting at the launch of this year’s fund, Coca-Cola Ireland Country Manager, Agnese Filippi, said: “This is a milestone year for the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund as we join forces with our partners in Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company to double the size and impact of the Fund, making €200,000 in grants available.

“Through this funding we’re seeking to provide opportunities for young people to realise their potential, achieve their goals and contribute positively to society. With these added resources, we’re directly investing in youth orientated organisations that are empowering young people through programmes of learning, inclusion, and sustainable development, working in partnership with the Irish Youth Foundation to ensure no one is left behind.

“The Coca-Cola Thank You Fund was set up in 2011 to mark the 125th anniversary of the company, with the increased investment in this year’s fund seeing the total grants donated to non-profit organisations reach over €1.5 million, which we as a business are extremely proud of.”

Assessed under the categories of education, inclusion and sustainable development, applications for this year's Coca-Cola Thank You Fund can be submitted here until 6pm on Thursday, June 15.

Applicants are encouraged to visit the website for further details and full terms and conditions.