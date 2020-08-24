Irish NEWBIE competition 2020 now open for entries

The NEWBIE project competition to identify the best new entrant farmer has opened for entries. This competition is open to those who have entered farming, changed enterprise or diversified their business in recent years.

The competition opens August 24 and is open to those who have started their new enterprise since 2014. Entry to the competition is free and will have one overall winner.

The winning entry will receive a €500 contribution towards training, or an international study trip, along with a plaque for display on the farm. A video featuring the winner will be produced and added to the NEWBIE library.

This is a great opportunity for new entrants to farming, to showcase their business success to date, and the subsequent publicity will be hugely advantageous in promoting their products. Shortlisted applicants will have the benefit of a farm visit from the judging panel, which will critically assess the business and future plans.

You can enter the competition on the Teagasc website.

NEWBIE case studies

A key element of the NEWBIE project are the 90 case studies carried out with new entrants across the partner countries, featuring inspiring stories from participating countries. This allows for sharing of information and insights between countries and potential new entrants can easily browse through examples on the NEWBIE map.

Rory McGorrion – Kildinan Farm

Rory McGorrion, a native of Dublin City, returned to work in Cork following 10 years in Australia. Rory and his wife Sheila bought Kildinan farm, initially for the dwelling house that was located on the farm.

When Rory was made redundant from his printing job, the family began to look towards the land on which their house was located to seek out an income. Working initially with numerous vegetable crops selling locally and at farmers markets, Rory and Sheila decided to consolidate their business focusing on salad leaf crops.

Rory tells his story in the following video.

James and Edmond Gough – Farm Partnership

James Gough farms in partnership with his father Edmond in Co Waterford. A carpenter by trade, James found himself at home on the farm when construction quietened down. James set about starting his own enterprise on neighbouring rented land which he ran successfully for a number of years while also working on Edmond’s holding.

The decision was then made to consolidate the enterprises through a farm partnership. Animal husbandry was streamlined, infrastructure was shared and James was no longer confined to the more difficult ground all year round. The partnership has given James a stake in the home farm and the impetus to grow the herd and improve grazing infrastructure.

James and Edmond share their experience of the farm partnership in the following video:

NEWBIE Project

The competition is run by the NEWBIE network, an EU funded Horizon 2020 project which aims to encourage and assist new entrants in the agricultural sector. There are nine partner countries from across Europe participating in the project. The main goal of the NEWBIE network is to increase innovation, entrepreneurship, and resilience in the European farming sector by enabling new entrants to successfully establish sustainable farm businesses in Europe.

New entrants are defined in the NEWBIE network as anyone who starts a new farm business, or becomes involved in an existing farm business, including newcomers to the sector, successors and existing farmers who have diversified their farm business. New entrants to agriculture have traditionally faced a number of barriers when establishing a farm business. These include access to land, labour, capital, infrastructure, labour and knowledge.

Key elements of the project include case studies, a video library, national competitions, discussion circles and international knowledge exchange sessions. Further information on the NEWBIE project can be found on the Teagasc website.

Are you a new entrant to farming who has been farming for 2 years or more? Check out the New Entrant of the Year competition and be in with the chance to win on the Teagasc website.

