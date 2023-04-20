Irish media trailblazers: Meet the six finalists for this year’s Rising Star award

There is no shortage of talent in Irish media, with the Rising Star award, sponsored by Mediahuis, set to be presented at tonight’s Media Awards to celebrate those leading the way.

You don’t need to spend very long working in the Irish agency and media scene to understand that it is an industry driven by talent, dedication and hard work. While that level of work ethic and commitment it shared across the board, there are certain stand-out individuals who make contributions that are particularly commendable.

This isn’t about clocking in three hours early or pulling an all-nighter several days a week. More often than not what sets these people apart is having an ability to lift others around them or find innovative ways to improve their business and the industry as a whole.

These six finalists emerged from a large and very strong field across agency and media owners across the Island of Ireland.

Competition was very high, and the decision-making process was not at all easy. One thing is for certain however, the future of the media industry is bright!

Alice O’Leary

Position: Paid Social Client Director

Company: Core

In high-performing teams, there are always people whose attitude lifts those around them. They’re not necessarily the most senior person on the team, but by their actions, and by their proactive and positive nature, they inspire those around them.

In the Paid Social Team, that’s Alice O’Leary. During her time with the business, Alice has fostered a strong learning culture.

Throughout her time with Core Performance, she has helped their largest clients navigate through the increasingly complex social landscape. Alice has also played a leading role in ensuring Core retains key clients as well as acquires new ones through competitive pitch processes.

Ryan Reid

Position: Client Director

Company: Zenith, Part of Core

If you were to ask Ryan’s colleagues to describe working with him, one keyword that is bound to pop up again and again is “collaboration.” His natural ability to work with others ensures he maintains strong connections with clients, colleagues and media owners alike, which not only delivers success for the business but helps ensure a more positive work environment as well.

He played a massive role in ensuring a successful merger between Zenith and Mediaworks in June 2022 and was a driving force behind Core’s D&I Committee. From being involved in “Outvertising”, keeping the company updated on D&I best practice and supporting LGBTQ+ colleagues at all levels, he is a real asset to the organisation.

Ryan’s professionalism is helping the business grow. He is an exceptional talent and an exceptional colleague, and we can all be proud to have people like Ryan in our industry.

Johnluke Hayes

Position: Account Manager

Company: Wavemaker

In a mere four years of working in the industry, Johnluke’s ambition and willingness to get involved has seen him take direct and sole ownership of key agency clients. Within his team he demonstrates a knowledge and ability beyond his years and was integral in delivering Wavemaker’s first media award.

He’s taken a leadership role on many important clients, delivering award winning work, helping drive new business and taking an ownership role on internal initiatives that helps train others with the agency. As well as that, he has helped win and retain new business whilst also having an instinct for identifying and developing growth within the clients he manages.

Grainne McDonald

Position: Head of Advertising and Events

Company: Reach PLC

Working her way from intern to Head of Advertising and Events at Reach Ireland in a little over five years, Cork native Grainne McDonald is a rising star in the truest sense of the word. Her ambition, boundless creativity and ability to forge strong relationships with clients and colleagues have all contributed to her success, both as an individual and as a member of the team.

Overcoming the odds has been a recurring theme for Grainne. As a teenager, a car accident left her with serious spinal injuries, forced to undergo months of rehab while studying for the Leaving Cert. Despite this, she earned her degree in English and Politics.

Sarah McGovern

Position: Agency Sales Manager

Company: News Ireland

It’s important not to misconstrue the meaning of a rising star, as there is never a bad time in life to take on a new challenge and rise to the top. As someone who represents those who took on a new career challenge later in life, Sarah McGovern took her decades of experience from working outside the industry and has had a remarkable first two years in media.

Her direct sales experience and affable nature meant it was a seamless transition when she was promoted to Agency Sales Manager last year. In fact, her style has led to her hitting the ground running on some of Ireland's biggest agencies such as Dentsu and Group M.

Ciara O’Connor

Position: Strategy Director

Company: Mindshare

It only took a short number of months for Ciara O’Connor to become something of a superstar within Mindshare, with clients requesting more and more of her time. Her ability to continuously find new ways to challenge herself has seen her and those around her consistently keep up with clients’ expectations and guide them through planning for what comes next.

A natural leader, it’s only a matter of time until Ciara progresses her career and mentors a team of people to follow the standards she sets herself. She exudes leadership in every undertaking and regularly takes accountability beyond her role.