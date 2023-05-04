Invest In Our Planet: How can I be more sustainable?

From reducing plastic use at home to running a sustainably focused business, there are lots of ways to get involved.

Each year Earth Day celebrates the largest environmental movement worldwide. What began as a fight against air pollution in the US in 1970 has led to a global initiative for climate action marked by more than a billion people annually.

This year's theme, "Invest In Our Planet", encouraged individuals and businesses to dedicate time, resources, and energy to solving climate change and other environmental issues.

From heading out and joining a community clean-up to signing a petition against the climate crisis to businesses committing to a more sustainable strategy, there are many ways to make a difference over the coming years.

Get planting

Your garden can provide a great habitat for local biodiversity. Whether you have acres of land to work with or a compact balcony, a pollinator garden can come in all shapes and sizes.

Some ways to promote a healthier environment through gardening include:

Avoid pesticides . Pesticides can contaminate soil and vegetation, kill insects and harm animals such as birds.

Plant native trees and shrubs. If you don't have space at home, why not support a local or global reforestation organisation. If you don't have space at home, why not support a local or global reforestation organisation. Reforest Nation , for example, aims to ignite a national movement of tree planting and nature restoration across the Island of Ireland.

Plant some wildflowers. You can purchase boxes of wildflower seeds at most garden centres, and they require very little maintenance. Simply spread the seeds around your garden or in pots on your balcony and let nature do the rest.

Welcome wildlife. Add a birdbath, bird box or insect hotel to encourage wildlife into your garden or balcony.

Manage your plastic consumption

The impact plastic pollution has on our planet is undeniable. According to the UN Environment Programme, "every minute, the equivalent of one garbage truck of plastic is dumped into our ocean."

And while the problem needs to be dealt with on a mass, global scale, every single one of us can make better choices when it comes to consuming plastic.

Some ways to manage and reduce our plastic consumption:

Invest in a reusable cup and water bottle. Grabbing a coffee on the way to work is one of life's simple pleasures, and staying hydrated throughout the day is essential. But we can often forget how much plastic is involved. Using a reusable cup and bottle is a great way to reduce our daily plastic. Many cafes offer discounts to those with reusable tea and coffee cups, so not only does it benefit the environment, but it can also benefit our pockets.

Clean and recycle. While you don't need to scrub your recyclable plastics, they must be free from food or liquid. The likes of yoghurt pots and shampoo bottles should be rinsed before going into the recycling bin. Soft plastics (For example, plastic wrappers, plastic labels, bubble wrap, bread wrappers & pasta bags) can all be placed in your recycling bin once they are clean, dry and loose.

Say no to single-use plastic. Straws, plastic cutlery, and glitter (yes, glitter!) are just some single-use plastics that are slowly on the way out. Businesses and individuals can help speed up the process by removing unnecessary plastics and switching to sustainable alternatives.

Use your voice. The Global Plastics Treaty aims to promote a circular economy action plan and ban single-use plastic. You can The Global Plastics Treaty aims to promote a circular economy action plan and ban single-use plastic. You can sign the global petition and add your voice to the call for world leaders and governments to make immediate changes.

Business owners, it's time to Accelerate Green

While we all have an individual responsibility to the environment, business owners and industry leaders have a crucial role in the fight against the climate crisis.

As Ireland commits to transitioning to a climate-neutral economy by 2050, Bord na Móna hopes to pave the way by supporting businesses interested in scaling or developing products and services based on green innovation. In line with this year's Earth Day theme, Invest In Our Planet, the project Accelerate Green is an investment in the climate change economy in Ireland.

"Supporting green innovators through Accelerate Green is a top priority for us at Bord na Móna," says Sharon Doyle, Head of Corporate Affairs at Bord na Móna.

"We are currently on a path to continue expanding our renewable energy solutions to support Ireland's sustainable energy requirements by 2030, with a longer-term goal of supporting our national ambition of achieving new zero emissions by 2050."

The Accelerate Green programme aims to build a larger community of sustainability-focused businesses delivering green solutions across the country.

Accelerate Green is spearheaded by Bord na Móna, supported by Peatlands & People (Erinn Innovation) and delivered by Resolve Partners.

This work is supported with partial funding through the Bord na Móna led European Commission funded LIFE Integrated Project 'Peatlands and People', an initiative that aims to support the realisation of a carbon-neutral, climate-resistant and environmentally sustainable country.

For more information on the programme and its participants, click here.