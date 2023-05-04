Invest In Our Planet: How can I be more sustainable?
From reducing plastic use at home to running a sustainably focused business, there are lots of ways to get involved.
.
Sponsored by Bord na Móna
Each year Earth Day celebrates the largest environmental movement worldwide. What began as a fight against air pollution in the US in 1970 has led to a global initiative for climate action marked by more than a billion people annually.
This year's theme, "Invest In Our Planet", encouraged individuals and businesses to dedicate time, resources, and energy to solving climate change and other environmental issues.
From heading out and joining a community clean-up to signing a petition against the climate crisis to businesses committing to a more sustainable strategy, there are many ways to make a difference over the coming years.
Get planting
Your garden can provide a great habitat for local biodiversity. Whether you have acres of land to work with or a compact balcony, a pollinator garden can come in all shapes and sizes.
Some ways to promote a healthier environment through gardening include:
Manage your plastic consumption
The impact plastic pollution has on our planet is undeniable. According to the UN Environment Programme, "every minute, the equivalent of one garbage truck of plastic is dumped into our ocean."
And while the problem needs to be dealt with on a mass, global scale, every single one of us can make better choices when it comes to consuming plastic.
Some ways to manage and reduce our plastic consumption:
Business owners, it's time to Accelerate Green
While we all have an individual responsibility to the environment, business owners and industry leaders have a crucial role in the fight against the climate crisis.
As Ireland commits to transitioning to a climate-neutral economy by 2050, Bord na Móna hopes to pave the way by supporting businesses interested in scaling or developing products and services based on green innovation. In line with this year's Earth Day theme, Invest In Our Planet, the project Accelerate Green is an investment in the climate change economy in Ireland.
"Supporting green innovators through Accelerate Green is a top priority for us at Bord na Móna," says Sharon Doyle, Head of Corporate Affairs at Bord na Móna.
"We are currently on a path to continue expanding our renewable energy solutions to support Ireland's sustainable energy requirements by 2030, with a longer-term goal of supporting our national ambition of achieving new zero emissions by 2050."
The Accelerate Green programme aims to build a larger community of sustainability-focused businesses delivering green solutions across the country.
Accelerate Green is spearheaded by Bord na Móna, supported by Peatlands & People (Erinn Innovation) and delivered by Resolve Partners.
This work is supported with partial funding through the Bord na Móna led European Commission funded LIFE Integrated Project 'Peatlands and People', an initiative that aims to support the realisation of a carbon-neutral, climate-resistant and environmentally sustainable country.
For more information on the programme and its participants, click here.
Sponsored by Bord na Móna